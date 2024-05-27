Independence Day budget slashed 73%

CEBU City’s Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has slashed the budget for this year’s Independence Day celebration.

From the proposed P11 million, the budget is down to P3 million, Garcia announced during the press conference on Monday, May 27, 2024.

Garcia said among activities that will be scrapped this year are the barangayan program, testimonial dinner and the Santacruzan.

“Kon no longer relevant kaayo to Independence Day and akong tan-aw medyo dako dako og (If the activities are not that relevant to Independence Day and they require a big) expense, I had it slashed,” he told members of the media.

Independence Day will be on Wednesday, June 12.

Garcia said his approved budget for this year’s celebration is relatively smaller compared to last year’s actual expenses that reached up to P6 million.

He said that it will be just a week-long activity, adding that June 12 must be the highlight of all activities.

He said he trimmed down the budget as there are other programs and projects in the City that need funding, such as Cebu City Medical Center.

“Wherever we can save so that we can put it to better use, we will definitely do it. Bahala na’g gamay basta kanunay (Slowly but surely),” he said.

Despite the budget cut, the acting mayor assured that there will still be activities. This year, though, these will highlight the celebration of Independence Day.

“We do have to celebrate our independence, especially we need to be reminded of our past, as our Filipino past,” Garcia said.

In 2023, the City Government appropriated P10.6 million for the Independence Day celebration, which the minority bloc opposed.

Last year’s budget was to cover 19 days of celebration, which this year will only be a week.

Last year, the City allocated P7 million for the barangayan program and P1.3 million for the Independence Day ball.

Other items included in this year’s budget are the following:

• P965,000 for the Independence Day week celebration;

• P825,000 for the dry fit shirt;

• P140,000 for polo shirt;

• P340,000 for the Independence Day morning program;

• P140,000 for breakfast buffet;

• P100,000 for flaglets;

• P100,000 for tarpaulin;

• P17,000 for photo exhibit; and

• P150,000 for other necessary and miscellaneous expenses. / AML