Independent team formed to probe Binaliw landfill collapse

CEBU. Workers clear steel beams from the rubble of the waste facility in Barangay Binaliw Cebu City on Monday, January 12, 2026, to make way for ongoing search, rescue and retrieval operations for victims still missing after the landslide on January 8.Photo by Juan Carlo de Vela
THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has formed an independent investigation team to probe the January 8, 2026, collapse of the Binaliw Sanitary Landfill in Cebu City.

The team, composed of government experts, academics, and civil society representatives, will conduct a fact-finding mission into the disaster, which triggered a city-wide garbage crisis.

DENR Secretary Raphael Lotilla issued Special Order 2026-32 on January 26 to formalize the group’s mandate.

The move comes amid renewed scrutiny over landfill management and regulatory oversight in the region.

Lotilla said on January 29 that the investigation follows a direct order from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to prioritize safety, transparency, and accountability.

He said the probe aims to identify the specific causes of the collapse and ensure that all responsible parties are held liable.

“This is in strict adherence to the directive of the President,” Lotilla said. “The government is taking all necessary measures to ensure that responsible parties are held answerable for this tragedy.” (EHP)

