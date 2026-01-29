Independent team formed to probe Binaliw landfill collapse

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has formed an independent investigation team to probe the January 8, 2026, collapse of the Binaliw Sanitary Landfill in Cebu City.

The team, composed of government experts, academics, and civil society representatives, will conduct a fact-finding mission into the disaster, which triggered a city-wide garbage crisis.

DENR Secretary Raphael Lotilla issued Special Order 2026-32 on January 26 to formalize the group’s mandate.