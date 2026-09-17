India eyes direct flights to Cebu

DIRECT air links between India and the Philippines are being explored, with Mumbai-Manila and Mumbai- and Delhi-Cebu routes among the services being considered, potentially improving access for trade, business and tourism.

In a statement, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said Indian conglomerate InterGlobe Enterprises, the parent of India’s largest airline IndiGo, has filed an application with the Philippine Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) to introduce direct flights to the country.

The proposed routes would initially connect Mumbai with Manila, followed by Mumbai and Delhi with Cebu.

The routes could also connect Philippine gateways to IndiGo’s domestic Indian network and its Middle East routes, providing additional links for Indian business, trade and cargo traffic.

DTI Secretary Cristina A. Roque discussed the proposed air links with InterGlobe executives during a business meeting in New Delhi on Sept. 12, 2026.

“Direct air connectivity between India and the Philippines is an essential bridge to increase trade, investment, and tourism opportunities,” Roque said.

The DTI said it would coordinate with relevant Philippine regulatory agencies on the proposed services, including regulatory assessments and slot allocations.

It also offered to facilitate discussions between InterGlobe and Philippine carriers Philippine Airlines and Cebu Air, Inc. to explore general sales agency, codeshare and interline arrangements.

The meeting also covered potential investments involving InterGlobe’s businesses in technology and artificial intelligence, logistics, pilot training and hospitality.

InterGlobe said the proposed routes would position Manila and Cebu as potential onward connection points for Indian outbound business and cargo traffic. / KOC