Indian national arrested for selling opium

POLICE arrested an Indian national Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, after he was caught allegedly selling opium alongside operating his Indian mini mart business in Cebu City.

Lalith Chellaram Sangwani, 42, was apprehended by members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG) 7 around 3:20 p.m. at the Arcade Building, F. Cabahug Street, Barangay Kamputhaw. Sangwani is a current resident of the area.

Authorities seized 24 bottles containing suspected opium from Sangwani. Opium is a key ingredient used to produce illegal substances such as heroin, codeine, and morphine. The total confiscated opium weighed 320 grams and has a standard drug price of P208,000.

The PDEG 7 received information that Sangwani was selling illegal drugs in addition to running his mini mart. Police placed him under a one-week surveillance operation, which was ordered by Police Lt. Col. Eduardo Guevara Jr., acting commander of the Special Operation Unit 7.

Following a successful test buy and the gathering of necessary information, PDEG 7 applied for a search warrant. The warrant was approved on Dec. 3 by Judge Anacleto Debalucos, Executive Judge of the RTC 7th Judicial Region Branch 17 in Cebu City.

Seized items

Upon receiving the court order, the PDEG 7 immediately launched “Coplan Mekus-Mekus,“ which led to Sangwani’s successful arrest.

Other items confiscated during the operation included a plastic bag containing cash amounting to P163,455,000, 24 ATM cards from various banks, six cellular phones, and a watch.

The illegal drugs are now under the custody of the PNP Forensic Unit 7 for chemical analysis. Charges for violation of Section 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165 (The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) are being prepared against Sangwani. / AYB