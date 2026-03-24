Indiana halts slide

PASCAL Siakam scored 37 points and delivered a crucial defensive stop in the final seconds to lift the Indiana Pacers to a 128–126 victory over the Orlando Magic on Monday night (Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in PH), snapping a franchise-record 16-game losing streak.

According to the Associated Press, Siakam also blocked Paolo Banchero’s potential game-tying layup in the closing moments. Banchero finished with 39 points for Orlando, which dropped its fifth straight game.

With 6.4 seconds left, Banchero drove to the basket after the Magic won a jump ball. However, he was met underneath by the 7-foot-1 Jay Huff and the 6-foot-9 Siakam, preventing him from getting a clean shot off.

Jarace Walker added 20 points for Indiana, while Aaron Nesmith chipped in 19. Andrew Nembhard contributed 13 points, 14 assists, and seven rebounds, including a key three-pointer with 1:33 remaining that proved to be the Pacers’ final basket.

The Pacers, who entered the game with the third-worst field-goal percentage in the league at .453, shot an efficient 55 percent from the field and made 16 of 35 three-point attempts (45.7 percent) to secure their first win since Feb. 11.

Indiana built a 109–97 lead early in the fourth quarter after Siakam and T.J. McConnell combined for three quick layups in a 39-second span, the last coming off McConnell’s backcourt steal.

The Pacers still led by 12 after Siakam sank two free throws with 3:36 left, but the Magic responded with a 9–0 run to pull within striking distance.

Desmond Bane scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half for Orlando and added seven assists.

The Magic played without Jalen Suggs, who missed his 24th game of the season due to illness, and Anthony Black, who sat out a ninth straight game with an abdominal strain.

In other results, Oklahoma City defeated Philadelphia 123–103, the Detroit Pistons edged the Los Angeles Lakers 113–110, and the Atlanta Hawks routed the Memphis Grizzlies 146–107.

The Chicago Bulls beat the Houston Rockets 132–124, while San Antonio dominated Miami 136–111 and Toronto won 143-127 over Utah.

Elsewhere, the Portland Trail Blazers crushed the Brooklyn Nets 134–99, Los Angeles Clippers routed Milwaukee Bucks 129–96, and Golden State scored a 137–131 overtime win over Dallas. / LBG