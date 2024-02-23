Indonesian man wanted for human trafficking faces deportation

AN INDONESIAN man wanted in his country for human trafficking is slated for deportation for being an undesirable and undocumented alien, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) said.

The BI said in a statement that it captured 43-year-old Aris "Romeo" Wahyudi, who was arrested on Salcedo Street, Legaspi Village, Makati City by members of the BI’s fugitive search unit (FSU).

Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco ordered Wahyudi's arrest based on information from the Indonesian government seeking his deportation for alleged crimes committed in Indonesia.

It was found out that Wahyudi has an arrest warrant from the Indonesian police since January 18 for allegedly trafficking people.

He was accused of breaking Indonesia's Eradication of the Crime of Trafficking in Persons law meant to protect Indonesian migrant workers from trafficking.

Authorities said that Wahyudi allegedly ran a human trafficking syndicate, arranging for Indonesian people to work in Cambodia without proper permits.

Tansingco stated that Wahyudi will be sent back to his home country once the immigration board approves his deportation.

“As a foreigner accused of human trafficking, his presence here poses a serious risk to our poor countrymen who might also fall prey to his illegal scheme,” the Tansingco said.

Wahyudi was placed in the BI warden facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig while awaiting deportation proceedings. (SunStar Philippines)