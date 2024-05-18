Indonesia’s most wanted nabbed in San Remigio, Cebu

A man who has been identified as Indonesia's most wanted for his drug smuggling case was apprehended by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) officers in San Remigio, northern Cebu at around 1:30 p.m. on May 15, 2024.

The Narcotics Board of Indonesia issued an arrest warrant on January 29, 2024, against the suspect, Australian national Gregor Johann Haas, 49.

Haas also has a standing Interpol red notice.

Haas, who is reportedly a member of the Mexican Sinaloa Cartel, allegedly attempted to import shabu into Indonesia.

He is the father of National Rugby League (NRL) player Payne Haas.

The BI coordinated with the police in Cebu as soon as they learned that Haas was renting a home in San Remigio town.

After that, an operation was launched, which led to Haas's capture. (AYB, TPT)