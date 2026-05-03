Industrial tours proposed to enhance local tourism

MANDAUE City is working to build a stronger and more unified tourism identity by connecting its existing attractions, festivals and local products into a curated tourism program, according to tourism consultant Hembler Mendoza.

During a recent discussion on the City’s tourism plans, Mendoza said the local government is mapping out tourism assets across the city’s 27 barangays to identify opportunities for short- and long-term development.

“We already have a tourism program, but it still needs refinement,” Mendoza said.

Community mapping

“What I am doing now is making tourism inclusive by visiting the 27 barangays so we can identify what each community can contribute,” Mendoza said. His consultations revealed that Mandaue City possesses significant tourism potential, though these assets currently remain disconnected and require better coordination.

“I was overwhelmed by the amount of tourism-related information gathered, and those are the things we need to address moving forward,” he said. One priority involves creating a distinct identity for the city, potentially by combining various festivals into one signature event that residents can claim as their own.

Cultural ownership

“There are many festivals, and these can possibly be connected into one unique celebration,” Mendoza said, citing a suggestion from Marie Immaline Cortes-Zafra. He emphasized that the people of Mandaue must own the brand and present it to the public as something unique to the locality.

Beyond traditional festivals, Mendoza highlighted the industrial sector as a possible draw. Industrial plant tours could become part of the city’s tourism offerings, complementing local products such as pasalubong items.

Market alignment

“These attractions already exist,” Mendoza said. “The challenge is how to market them properly, promote them at the right time, and align them with the City’s overall tourism direction.” He noted that infrastructure projects have been identified through mapping and will be implemented in phases based on budget and priority.

To strengthen promotion, the City plans to collaborate with travel agencies and the Cebu Association of Tour Guides. Members of these groups have already suggested ways to package and market the city’s tourism products more effectively.

Unified strategy

“It’s not that tourism opportunities are lacking,” Mendoza said. “What is lacking is the curation and connection between these assets. Once these are stitched together, they can be promoted as something new.”

Investment and tourism development are now being aligned to help Mandaue City unlock more opportunities. Mendoza believes this unified approach will establish the city as a stronger destination within the broader tourism industry of Cebu. / ABC