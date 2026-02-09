Industry forum eyes sports-driven tourism in Cebu

CEBU will host a Sports Tourism Forum on March 18, 2026, as industry stakeholders explore how sporting events can be integrated into meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (Mice) to drive tourism growth and economic activity.

The one-day forum, organized by the Sports Turismo Alliance in partnership with the Philippine Sports Commission and the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, comes at a time when sports participation across the province is expanding beyond competitive events and into everyday lifestyle activities — reshaping tourism strategies and local consumer demand.

Leading the panel is Patrick Gregorio, chairman of the Philippine Sports Commission and head of the National Sports Tourism–Inter-Agency Committee created under Administrative Order 8 signed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The inter-agency body is tasked with strengthening the country’s capacity to stage and host sporting events as a way to boost tourist arrivals and related economic activity.

Speakers

The discussion will bring together senior officials from the sports, tourism, hospitality and events sectors under the theme Incorporating Sports in Mice with speakers from hotel groups, event organizers, sports brands, convention centers and tourism authorities.

Local government leaders, including Gov. Pamela Baricuatro and mayors from Lapu-Lapu, Cebu City and Mandaue, have also been invited to share perspectives on positioning Cebu as a regional sports tourism hub, leveraging its infrastructure, accommodation capacity and experience in hosting large-scale events.

The forum reflects broader shifts already visible on the ground. Cebu has seen a steady rise in recreational sports and outdoor activities, from running and cycling to hiking, diving and water sports. Industry stakeholders attribute the trend to growing health awareness, a young and urbanizing population, improving sports facilities and the province’s natural terrain that supports both land- and sea-based activities.

This growing sports culture has begun to influence business decisions beyond tourism. Global sporting goods retailer Decathlon Philippines has cited Cebu as a priority growth market outside Metro Manila, pointing to consistently strong demand in the Visayas for running, cycling, fitness, swimming and outdoor equipment.

“Cebu has one of the most vibrant and diverse sports communities in the country,” said Mathilde Mullet, the brand’s store leader in Cebu. “You see it in the number of running events, bike clubs, outdoor groups and even casual weekend sports. This makes the province a natural priority for us.”

Tourism has played a reinforcing role. As Cebu builds its reputation for outdoor experiences and endurance events — such as trail runs, fun runs and community cycling activities — both residents and visitors are spending more on sports and outdoor gear that can be used year-round. Corporate wellness programs, school-based sports initiatives and community events have further widened the base of participants.

Case studies to be presented at the forum from destinations such as Clark Freeport Zone, Puerto Princesa, and Subic Bay Freeport Zone are expected to highlight how sports-led tourism can be planned and sustained through coordinated investments in venues, logistics and local ecosystems.

Growing segment

According to United Nations Tourism, sports tourism is among the fastest-growing segments of the global tourism industry, driven by travelers who engage in sports either as their main travel purpose or as part of their overall experience.

Sports tourism is estimated to account for about 10 percent of global tourism spending and is projected to grow at a rate of 17.5 percent between 2023 and 2030, according to the Sports Tourism Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, as it drives both intra- and intercontinental travel.

Sports tourists also tend to spend more than traditional tourists, with over half spending more than $500 per trip. In the United States alone, spectator sports tourism generated about $20 billion in tax revenues in 2024. / KOC