Industry opposes excise tax on plastic bags

THE domestic plastics industry is opposing the Department of Finance’s proposed P100-per-kilogram excise tax on single-use plastic bags (SUPs).

“We are opposing it. During the public consultation, I told them that our resins only cost around less than P80. If they’re going to slap another P100 that will result in more than twice as expensive products,” said Benjamin Chua, president of the Philippine Plastics Industries Association (PPIA), in an interview on Thursday, July 18, 2024.

The DOF is proposing a weight-based rate for easier and fairer tax administration wherein a P100-per-kilogram excise tax on SUP bags will be imposed with a four-percent annual indexation beginning the third year of implementation.

The proposal covers SUP bags that are not recyclable, such as “ice,” “labo,” or ”sando” bag with or without handles.

According to the DOF, the proposed measure seeks to curb the high volume of mismanaged plastics in the country and serves as the Philippines’ contribution to the global movement of reducing pollution and adopting more sustainable practices while raising revenues to spur economic growth.

Before the P100 per kilo proposal, the industry already opposed a bill that seeks to impose a P20 excise tax for every kilo of plastic bags, saying that it will severely affect many industries, and the overall economy.

The industry instead called for win-win solutions like recycling without compromising the industry, society and economy.

Chua said the industry is requesting lawmakers to study the impact of this proposed excise tax.

“We don’t approve of it. Our industry’s condition is for them to not discriminate against plastics. Plastics are singled out but the alternatives, which for us, are not viable and sustainable in the long run are not being included in the list,” said Chua.

DOF Fiscal Policy and Monitoring Group Officer-in-Charge Undersecretary Karlo Fermin Adriano explained to stakeholders in a briefing on March 6, 2024, that the measure does not single out the plastic industry since the government has already been implementing this strategy on goods such as tobacco, alcohol, and automobiles to curb consumption and mitigate social costs.

Compared to other countries, the Philippines, according to the DOF, has one of the cheapest tax rates per bag at P0.40 —a stark contrast from the United Kingdom’s P326 per bag; Ireland’s P12; Virginia, USA’s P3; and Denmark’s P1.

Under the DOF’s proposal, the price of “labo” bags per piece will slightly increase from P0.47 cents to P0.82, while “sando” bags will be priced at P0.51 to P0.91 each.

The government estimates to generate P31.52 billion in revenues from 2025 to 2028 that will be used to fund the Department of Environment and Natural Resources solid waste management program in municipalities.

According to Chua, the PPIA is intensifying its recycling campaign on plastics among consumers.

“We are continually educating the public regarding single-use plastics. For us, we want it to be a science-based approach. We want lifecycle assessment to be the basis because there is a law in the Philippines that if ever there is an alternative, it should not be more than 10 percent expensive,” said Chua, noting that the lifecycle of plastics ranges from three to five years.

“If it (plastic) is going to be used repeatedly, we just have to make it a little thicker. In the Philippines, whenever they see a sando bag they think it is already for single-use but in reality, it is not,” said Chua.

PPIA which has more than 180 member companies, also produces biodegradable plastics when required by their clients. For those that don’t require it, they focus on recycling.

Chua said his company, for instance, buys 15 tons of used plastics every day. PPIA, he said, has many member recyclers.

“Our recycling capacity is big enough. So long as there is discipline in segregation, it will be easier for us to recover and recycle,” he said.

PPIA member companies are also compliant with the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Law. “Performance-wise, we’ve exceeded the 20 percent target,” Chua said.

In the Philippines, the EPR law requires companies with total assets of over P100 million, called Obliged enterprises (OEs), to adopt and implement policies for the proper management of plastic packaging waste, with auditing and annual compliance reports to be submitted.

For the first year of EPR implementation, OEs must divert 20 percent of the plastic waste they produce by the end of 2023. The rate increases further to 80 percent by 2028.

According to the World Bank, the Philippines is the third largest contributor of mismanaged plastic entering the ocean each year with 750,000 metric tonnes.

Plastics are found to emit greenhouse gasses throughout their lifecycle–from production to end of life.

The DOF said the country’s vulnerability to climate change puts it at risk of losing 13.6 percent of its economic output by 2040 if not addressed. / KOC