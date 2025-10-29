INFINITE expands in Cebu province with new store

INFINITE GROUP, a fast-growing Philippine-based start-up engaged in wholesale trade, e-commerce and direct sales through multi-level marketing, recently opened its Cebu office at the second floor of VIBO Place, Escario.

Bringing world-class beauty and wellness products closer to Filipinos, INFINITE GROUP proudly carries INFINITE and VIDA, two premium brands offering cosmetics, health supplements and personal care essentials crafted and sourced from South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the European Union and the Philippines.