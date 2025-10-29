INFINITE expands in Cebu province with new store

INFINITE GROUP, a fast-growing Philippine-based start-up engaged in wholesale trade, e-commerce and direct sales through multi-level marketing, recently opened its Cebu office at the second floor of VIBO Place, Escario.
Bringing world-class beauty and wellness products closer to Filipinos, INFINITE GROUP proudly carries INFINITE and VIDA, two premium brands offering cosmetics, health supplements and personal care essentials crafted and sourced from South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the European Union and the Philippines.
Through its online platform Infinite Live Limitless, customers can conveniently shop a wide range of products, including wellness supplements, novelty soaps, lotions and serums and premium skincare such as creams, toners and more.
Leading the celebration of the Cebu office opening (the company’s second headquarters in the country) were chairman Willy Tee Ten, president Owee Cruz, co-founders Mr. and Mrs. Ibay and Joanne Reyes, Dr. Joseph Mercado, Louie Gascon, Jeff Ramos and Joi Tecuico.
INFINITE executives also expressed optimism that their Cebu-based partners will continue to grow and expand through innovative multilevel marketing networks.
From rejuvenating skincare and nourishing wellness products to daily personal care must-haves, INFINITE is dedicated to serving individuals who value quality, authenticity and proven results. Each product is thoughtfully designed to help you look good, feel great, and live life to the fullest, because beauty and wellness should truly know no limits.
Visit INFINITE Cebu and discover a world of premium products that empower you to live infinitely. S