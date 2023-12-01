Inflation seen to slow down in Nov.

NOVEMBER inflation is expected to settle within the range of four to 4.8 percent. This is lower than the October inflation rate of 4.9 percent.

In a statement sent, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said higher prices of most agricultural commodities like rice, fruit, fish, and meat items and adjustments in electricity, LPG, and toll rates may cause the upward price pressures for the month.

But lower prices of vegetables and petroleum products along with the peso appreciation could contribute to downward price pressures.

The Philippine Statistics Authority is scheduled to release the November Inflation report on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

Inflation in October 2023 significantly slowed to 4.9 percent from 6.1 percent in September, bringing the year-to-date inflation to 6.4 percent.

Consumer demand

An elevated inflation may continue to dampen consumer demand, according to BPI’s senior economist Emilio Neri Jr. But a recovery, he said, is possible in the fourth quarter if inflation goes down further.

The favorable inflation rate in October triggered the BSP to maintain its interest rates at 6.50 percent.

Accordingly, the interest rates on the overnight deposit and lending facilities were maintained at six percent and seven percent, respectively.

The BSP, however, remained hawkish, saying it might resume monetary policy tightening if needed to make sure inflation remains within the target range.

“The latest projections indicate that the inflation outlook has moderated over the policy horizon. The risk-adjusted inflation forecasts remain above the target for 2024 at 4.4 percent (from 4.7 percent in the previous meeting in October) and within the target for 2025 at 3.4 percent (from 3.5 percent),” the BSP said.

Neri said “it is still premature to assume that the hiking cycle of the central bank is finally over.”

“Upside risks to inflation continue to be significant, and inflation can easily bounce back as we have seen in recent months,” he said.

Oil prices

An escalation of the conflict in the Middle East will likely lead to higher oil prices, which can easily translate to higher inflation.

“The better than expected growth rate of the country supports our view that the economy has the capacity to absorb the rate hikes of the BSP and the central bank has the room to adjust its rate further especially if inflation remains sticky,” Neri said.

The Philippine economy expanded by 5.9 percent in the third quarter of 2023.

Year-to-date, the economy has grown by 5.5 percent this year. The government has set a target range of six to seven percent for GDP growth in 2023.