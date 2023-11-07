Inflation slows to 4.9% in October

THE Philippines’ inflation rate slowed down to 4.9 percent in October 2023, driven by a slower rise in the prices of staple foods, including vegetables, the Philippine Statistics Authority said on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023

This is the second lowest monthly inflation for this year so far and is lower than the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ forecast of 5.1 to 5.9 percent. The year-to-date inflation rate now stands at 6.4 percent, still far above the government’s ceiling of two to four percent.

But this improvement in inflation has tangible benefits for Filipinos, according to the lawmakers.

“Families nationwide can anticipate less financial pressure, with essentials becoming more affordable and accessible. Moreover, lower inflation boosts purchasing power, enabling Filipinos to save or invest in pivotal areas such as education and healthcare, thereby fostering personal development,” the Congress said in a statement Tuesday.

“The House of Representatives recognizes the significance of continuing this downward inflationary trend. The easing of prices, especially for essentials like vegetables, offers immediate respite to the average Filipino by lowering the cost of living and improving their financial capability.”

Downward trend

The downtrend in the overall inflation in October was due to the slower year-on-year increase in the heavily weighted food and non-alcoholic beverages at seven percent from 9.7 percent during the month prior, as well as restaurants and accommodation services from 7.1 percent inflation down to 6.3 percent.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages contributed 53.7 percent share or 2.6 percentage points to the headline inflation; restaurants and accommodation services with 12.3 percent share or 0.6 percentage points; and housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels with 11.3 percent share or 0.6 percentage points.

The PSA noted slower annual increases in the indices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco from 9.8 percent inflation down to 9.3 percent; furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance, from 5.4 percent to 5.3 percent; health from 4.1 percent to four percent; transport from 1.2 percent to one percent; recreation, sport and culture, from 5.1 percent to five percent; and personal care, and miscellaneous goods and services, from 5.4 percent to 5.3 percent.

Clothing, footwear

It recorded a faster inflation rate on clothing and footwear, from 4.7 percent in September to 4.8 percent in October; housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels from 2.4 percent to 2.6 percent; and information and communication from .6 percent to .8 percent.

“Education services retained its previous month’s annual increase, while the financial services index remained at zero percent annual rate during the month,” the PSA said.

For food, the inflation deceleration was influenced by the lower annual growth of vegetables, tubers, plantains, cooking bananas and pulses at 11.9 percent from 29.6 percent, as well as of rice from 17.9 percent to 13.2 percent in October 2023.

Lower year-on-year growth rates were noted in the indices of flour, bread and other bakery products, pasta products, and other cereals; meat and other parts of slaughtered land animals; fish and other seafood; sugar, confectionery and desserts; and ready-made food and other food products.

“In addition, the corn index recorded an annual decrease of 2.4 percent during the month from an annual growth rate of 1.6 percent in September 2023, while the oils and fats index decreased further at 2.5 percent annual drop in October 2023 from a 1.3 percent annual decline in the previous month,” the PSA said.

“Meanwhile, compared with their previous month’s inflation rates, higher year-on-year growth rates were observed in the indices of milk, other dairy products and eggs at 7.5 percent during the month from 7.3 percent in September 2023, and fruits and nuts at 13.5 percent in October 2023 from 11.6 percent in the previous month,” it added.

The food group with high contribution to food inflation were cereals and cereal products, which included rice, corn, flour, bread and other bakery products; vegetables, tubers, plantains, cooked bananas and pulses; and fish and other seafood.

Vulnerable sectors

In a statement, National Economic and Development Authority Secretary Arsenio Balisacan assured the public that the government would continue assisting the most vulnerable sectors as El Niño is expected to linger until mid-2024.

“As inflation eases, it is crucial to continue monitoring the prices of commodities, particularly food, transportation, and energy, amid global challenges such as geopolitical uncertainties and El Niño,” he said.

He said the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s Food Stamp Program is in line with the administration’s bid to provide assistance to the vulnerable sector.

Reduced tariff rates

Balisacan said the Economic Development Group also recommended extending the reduced tariff rates for Most Favored Nation under EO 10 (series of 2022) until the end of 2024, subject to midyear review.

He, however, attributed the rice inflation deceleration to the onset of peak harvest and import arrivals.

“While we are providing short-term measures to address effects of inflation through subsidies and importation, we also need to address long-standing challenges in agriculture and food supply chain and help our local farmers boost their productivity and resilience through investment in irrigation, flood control, supply chain logistics, and climate change adaptation,” he added. / TPM / KOC