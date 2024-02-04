Infobip launches viber business calls, new solution for tech-minded entreprenuers

GLOBAL cloud communications platform Infobip has joined efforts with Rakuten Viber, a world leader in messaging platforms, to launch Viber Business Calls, a new communication channel that enables free personal user-to-business calls through an intuitive user experience.

With the advent of voice calls within the Rakuten Viber app, businesses can solve advanced queries faster, and more effectively. Viber users can conveniently connect with their desired brands through their Rakuten Viber App.

The new solution brings global brand accessibility with free calls from anywhere in the world.

Viber Business Calls bypasses the lengthy process of setting up local numbers in every country where users are located. Organizations already using Rakuten Viber, including Viber Business Messages, can seamlessly integrate the ‘tap-to-call’ functionality into their existing setup, ensuring that the prominent call icon is displayed on their Viber Business Info Page.