Infra sharing policy to reshape broadband sector — Converge says it’s ‘ready’

CONVERGE ICT Solutions Inc. said it is ready to embrace the Department of Information and Communications Technology’s (DICT) newly issued implementing rules on broadband infrastructure sharing, which the company expects will open new growth opportunities and accelerate the rollout of fiber connectivity across the Philippines.

During a media briefing on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, Converge founder and chief executive officer Dennis Anthony Uy said the infrastructure sharing policy would allow more operators to access existing fiber networks, reducing duplication of infrastructure and overall capital expenditure in the industry.

“Competition is getting deeper, but this policy creates an opportunity for faster rollout in every community,” Uy said. “We are ready for this — in fact, we anticipated it. We are in the best position today to help make that happen.”

Uy said the company has long invested in building its nationwide backbone and distribution networks, with over eight million fiber ports deployed and more than P100 billion spent in network assets. Under the new framework, Converge expects its wholesale business — allowing other internet service providers to lease capacity on its network — to expand faster as new players enter the market.

“If new operators can ride on our infrastructure, their capital expenditure becomes lower and our return on investment becomes faster,” he said. “It’s a win-win.”

Uy noted that Converge is already using network slicing technology, which enables multiple operators to share the same fiber infrastructure securely and efficiently — a model similar to the common tower framework already in place for mobile networks.

The DICT’s new implementing rules and regulations (IRR) for its “Dig Once” policy — referring to the open access and infrastructure sharing program — are expected to draw in six to seven new broadband providers, mostly fiber operators, according to earlier statements from the agency.

Industry analysts have said the policy could transform the broadband market by lowering entry barriers for smaller Internet service providers (ISPs), improving connectivity in underserved areas, and reducing redundancy in network buildouts.

Uy said Converge welcomes the increased competition but emphasized that the company’s extensive network and strong wholesale capacity position it well to capitalize on the shift.

“Infrastructure sharing is the direction of more advanced countries. We’ve seen this in Australia, where the national broadband network is shared among providers. It’s time we do the same here,” he said.

Converge currently serves 2.93 million residential subscribers nationwide. The company aims to expand coverage to more provincial and rural areas while strengthening its partnerships with local operators under the new sharing regime.

First 9-month performance

The publicly listed firm reported its consolidated revenues rose 10.1 percent year-on-year to P33 billion in the first nine months of 2025, driven by sustained growth in its residential and enterprise segments. Net income climbed 8.4 percent to P8.9 billion.

Residential revenues increased 9.1 percent to P27.7 billion as the broadband provider added about 370,000 new fiber subscribers, bringing its total to 2.93 million as of end-September. Enterprise revenues jumped 16.2 percent to P5.2 billion, boosted by strong small and medium enterprise and wholesale demand.

Ebitda rose 10.6 percent to P20.2 billion, with margin improving to 61.2 percent. Converge said it will continue expanding digital and value-added services as part of its transition into a technology company.

Uy said Converge remains focused on network expansion and new solutions, including cloud, cybersecurity and entertainment offerings. / KOC