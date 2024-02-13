Infra, stable power seen critical to hitting IT-BPM goals

THE Information Technology-Business Process Management (IT-BPM) industry, through its trade body and advocacy group Information Technology and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP), reiterates the need for continued investments in various areas to hit its goal of 2.5 million full-time workers and US$59 billion in revenues by 2028.

Drawing from the recommendations outlined in the Roadmap 2028, IBPAP, in a statement, said it advocates for continuous investments in real estate, infrastructure, reliable network connectivity and stable baseload power supply.

The group emphasized the need to develop and establish real estate not only in Metro Manila but also in other destinations, especially in designated Centers of Excellence, Next Wave Cities and Digital Cities, where industry expansion is anticipated.

Digital cities

In 2020, the Department of Information and Communications Technology teamed up with IBPAP and Leechiu Property Consultants to launch the 25 locations under Digital Cities 2025 that were chosen based on a set of parameters reflecting priority areas for investors and locators—talent availability, infrastructure, cost and business environment.

These locations are Balanga City, Batangas City, Cabanatuan City, Dagupan City, General Santos City, Iligan City, Iriga City, Laguna Cluster, Laoag City, Legazpi City, Malolos City, Metro Cavite, Metro Rizal, Olongapo City, Puerto Princesa City, Roxas City, San Fernando City (La Union), San Fernando City (Pampanga), San Jose del Monte City, Tacloban City, Tagbilaran City, Tarlac City, Tuguegarao City, Urdaneta City and Zamboanga City.

According to Colliers Philippines, they continue to receive office leasing queries, particularly for potential digital cities like Dagupan, Urdaneta, Malolos, General Santos, Tarlac, Cabanatuan and Puerto Princesa.

The IT-BPM sector sets its sights on achieving a revenue target of $59 billion and employing 2.5 million full-time workers by 2028. The Roadmap 2028 also aims for 54 percent of its growth to originate from activities in rural areas.

As of 2023, the industry boasted a workforce of 1.7 million and total revenues of US$35 billion.

Jack Madrid, IBPAP’s president, expressed confidence in reaching the two million job milestone by 2025.

Road infra, stable power

In addition to real estate, a consistent and reliable power supply is also deemed essential for uninterrupted operations.

IBPAP said comprehensive business continuity plans are implemented by IT-BPM firms, particularly during power outages and other crises.

For instance, in the event of a power outage in a specific area or province, alternate sites are poised to absorb the operational load, mitigating the impact on daily operations and ensuring service continuity—a critical aspect of the IT-BPM industry.

In Cebu, several business groups, as well as Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, are advocating for more self-sufficiency and reliability in power supply to avoid power outages.

Moreover, industry stakeholders also advocate for heightened investments in road and rail connectivity, as well as expanded air connections, to facilitate seamless operations and logistics.

It added that with a growing number of businesses embracing hybrid work models, the roadmap also underscores the importance of reliable and affordable network connectivity in residential areas.