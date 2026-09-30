Inigo has new love anthem

Inigo Pascual has a new love anthem titled “Pagdating Ng Panahon.”

The new single serves as his gift to fans on his 29th birthday last September 14, 2026.

The song also has a music video available on the ABS-CBN Star Music YouTube channel, featuring BINI member Mikha Lim.

The music video was directed by Richard Goot and Inigo’s father, Piolo Pascual, and was filmed in the Philippines and Australia.

“It was my dad’s idea when we were on a tour in Australia. My dad was doing everything — he was finding locations where we were going to shoot,” Inigo said. “It was the first time my dad has ever done something like that.”

Inigo also personally chose BINI’s Mikha as his leading lady and expressed his gratitude that she agreed despite her busy schedule.

“She was our first choice when my dad decided to film the stuff in Australia. We have the same group of friends. I’m glad she was nice enough and willing to do it.”

Inigo also composed “Pagdating ng Panahon,” following his comeback single “Ikaw at Ikaw.”

“It was like a continuation of my thoughts from ‘Ikaw at Ikaw,’” he added.

“Pagdating ng Panahon” is now available on various music streaming platforms. / TRC