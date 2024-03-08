Injured Lin skips EASL game

FORMER NBA star and New Taipei Kings ace Jeremy Lin did not see action in the East Asia Super League (EASL) Final Four on March 8, 2024 as he continues to recover from a plantar fascia injury he sustained in January.

The 35-year-old was not listed on New Taipei’s 12-man roster for the game against the Jets. However, the Kings are hoping Lin will be able to play on March 10, 2024, whether in the finals or the battle for third place, depending on the result of Friday’s game.

In a January post on his social media page, Lin discussed his injury, which caused him to miss numerous matches in the P.League+.

“Unfortunately, injuries are a part of sports, and setbacks are part of life. Yesterday’s MRI showed a plantar fascia injury so I’ll be out for a period of time until cleared to play by our amazing doctors,” Lin said.

“It’s never my intention to be unable to suit up because fans pay hard-earned money and sacrifice precious time to come watch us play, and I always want to be on the court fighting with my teammates. I know the best thing I can do right now is to fully recover,” he said.

In related news, New Taipei brought in another ex-pro in Austin Daye, a 6-foot-11 small forward who played six seasons in the NBA, suiting up for Detroit, San Antonio, Memphis, Atlanta and Toronto. / JNP