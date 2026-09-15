Injured wild Macaque rescued in Badian

A WILD long-tailed macaque (Macaca fascicularis) was rescued in Barangay Dubdub, Badian, Cebu, on Monday, September 14, 2026, after sustaining severe injuries believed to have resulted from a territorial fight with other monkeys.

A resident reported the injured macaque to authorities at around 9:30 a.m., Badian Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (Menro) Head Manolito Recopelacion told SunStar Cebu in a phone interview Tuesday.

Menro personnel were then dispatched to safely retrieve the animal.

Recopelacion said the macaque suffered multiple bite wounds and scratches on its leg, ear and head. He said the injuries appeared consistent with an attack by other primates rather than human abuse.

“Territorial man gud ang... Sa akoa lang nga explanation, sa akoa lang kuan, ang monkey, territorial na sila,” Recopelacion said.

(Monkeys are territorial. Based on my understanding, monkeys are territorial creatures.)

“Suspected namo, mura'g gyud... gibugno gyud siya sa iyahang kauban,” he added.

(We suspect it was attacked by its fellow monkeys.)

The injured macaque was given medical treatment, including an antibiotic injection and spray to prevent infection. While under the care of Menro Badian, the animal also began eating.

Recopelacion said the macaque may have become accustomed to humans because the area is frequently used by farmers traveling between Badian and Mantalongon, Dalaguete, Cebu’s major vegetable-producing area.

The animal was found along the Badian-Mantalongon road, an upland area locally known as “Badian Tops.” The scenic route connects Poblacion, Badian, to Barangay Dubdub near the Dalaguete border.

According to Recopelacion, farmers who travel through the area, including those harvesting crops at night, frequently encounter wild animals there, which may have contributed to the macaque becoming habituated to people.

“Such nga kani nga unggoy, mura'g natanod bitaw... Mura'g na-tame na siya sa human, kay naa man gayo'y mga tawo pod,” Recopelacion said.

(This monkey seemed to have become accustomed to humans. It became somewhat tamed by humans because people were around.)

Recopelacion said the road leading to Mantalongon primarily serves as an access route for farmers but has become popular among visitors because of its scenic, elevated views of the upland area.

He clarified that local authorities have not officially declared “Badian Tops” an ecotourism site. (CDF)