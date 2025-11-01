Injury woes continue to haunt Pacers

INDIANA Pacers forward Obi Toppin will be sidelined for at least three months after suffering a stress fracture in his right foot that requires surgery, coach Rick Carlisle confirmed Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025 (PH time).

The procedure is scheduled to take place in New York.

The news adds to the Pacers’ ongoing injury struggles, coming off a 0-4 start to the season after last year’s NBA Finals run. Two-time All-Star Tyrese Halliburton could miss the entire season following a torn right Achilles tendon in Game 7 of the title series against Oklahoma City.

Indiana is also without starters Bennedict Mathurin (foot, week-to-week) and Andrew Nembhard (left shoulder strain), while guard T.J. McConnell has yet to play this season with a left hamstring issue.

Before his injury, Toppin averaged 14.0 points and 6.7 rebounds in the first three games, missing Wednesday’s 107-105 loss to Dallas. The 2020 No. 8 overall draft pick has played at least 62 games in each of his first five seasons, including three with the New York Knicks before being traded to Indiana in 2023. / RSC