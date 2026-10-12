Inka Magnaye’s mother loses job due to AI

Voice-over artist and internet personality Inka Magnaye expressed sadness after her mother lost her job because of artificial intelligence (AI).

Her mother was no longer hired by a company to provide the voice-over for its product because it had opted to use AI instead to cut costs.

“I ask you: Is that the future you want? A world where numbers, codes and programs siphon the earth’s resources and take opportunities from actual human beings?” Inka wrote in her social media post.

“Sure, you save money. But the money you would have spent on the real people who would LOVE to work with you will end up spending this money back on you anyway. We are your customers, too,” she added.

Inka stressed that AI is a tool that should not be used as a replacement for human talent.

“AI VOs sound lifeless. AI art feels lifeless. AI music sounds lifeless. Why? Because AI is not alive. It can never replicate life. And we are slowly being backed into a dead world one prompt at a time.” / TRC