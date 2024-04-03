Inmate recaptured after escaping to see his live-in partner

A person under police custody (PUPC) of the Tudela Municipal Police Station, escaped while he was about to attend a court hearing because he wanted to meet his live-in partner.

However, the police caught him again after several hours.

The incident occurred at around 7:50 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Barangay Poblacion, Danao City, northern Cebu.

Police Corporal Hercules Arguedo escorted the 41-year-old prisoner, identified as Rodel Maningo Nudalo, and two other PUPCs from Tudela town on Camotes Island to Danao City in mainland Cebu to attend a court hearing, according to Police Captain Leovil Singson, the chief of Tudela Police Station.

But since the hearing had not yet started, they decided to eat breakfast at a nearby restaurant.

After eating, Nudalo got up to get a toothpick, and hurriedly ran outside.

His police escort tried to catch up with him, but he got lost after entering into a residential alleyway.

Nudalo was recaptured around 1 a.m. of the following day, April 3, after his live-in partner informed the authorities that he intended to turn himself in and that he had just escaped to see her.

"Maayo ra sad kay sa among pag hot pursuit nadakpan ra sad namo ganinang kaadlawon mga 1 o'clock sa morning ang suspect, didto duol sa hospital," Singson said.

(It was just okay because during our hot pursuit operation we recaptured the suspect at around 1 a.m. near the hospital).

Singson stated that an investigation will be carried out to ascertain the liability of the police escort. (AYB, TPT)