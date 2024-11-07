Inmate tip leads to illegal drugs, contraband seizure

A TIP from an inmate inside the Mandaue City Jail-Male Dormitory led to the confiscation of illegal drugs, cellular phones, tobacco, and other contraband on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024.

Jail Superintendent John Conrad Marcelino Basilio, the city jail warden, confirmed they acted on information provided by inmates who opposed the illegal activities in their cell.

“Some of the PDLs themselves reported the drug issues because they did not want to be associated with any illegal activities,” Basilio said in Cebuano.

Officials seized eight sachets of illegal drugs, weighing a total of 0.3599 grams, along with various contraband items, including cell phones, tobacco, and sharp objects.

Basilio said the recent greyhound operation targeted specific cells based on intelligence regarding illegal activities.

While contraband was recovered from several cells, the investigation is ongoing, and the exact number of persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) involved has yet to be determined.

Basilio said that based on their previous apprehensions, there were instances that visitors yielded contraband. So they are not discounting the possibility that some visitors may have sneaked in contraband in the jail.

However, he said they have no plans of suspending jail visitation or “dalaw.”

The jail conducted its routine drug test in October, and no inmates tested positive for illegal drugs.

Basilio said one method of smuggling drugs into the facility involves items being thrown from outside the jail perimeter into the cells, creating a security breach that staff must continually monitor and address.

Disciplinary actions

Basilio said that once the involved PDLs are identified, they will face disciplinary actions by the jail’s disciplinary board.

Meanwhile, visitors found responsible for bringing contraband items may also face sanctions, which could vary based on the frequency and severity of their offenses.

Overcrowding

The jail, operated by BJMP, currently houses a total of 1,531 PDLs, a population level that represents a 400 percent congestion rate.

The facility’s 28 cells are packed far beyond their intended capacity, with each cell accommodating between 60 to 65 PDLs, said Basilio, who took office as jail superintendent in September 2024.

To address this, jail authorities are implementing several interventions, such as art contests, therapeutic exercises, and social events like games and poster-making sessions, to alleviate the psychological burden on the PDLs.

Basilio said these initiatives are intended not only to occupy the PDLs productively but also to create a rehabilitative environment for the inmates. / CAV