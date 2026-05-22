Innovation tilt launched for Cebu City problems

Summary:

The Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry launched Cebu Solutionsfest 2026, an open-innovation competition inviting citizens to develop practical, technology-driven solutions for Cebu City's long-standing urban and public problems.

Based on "Problem Briefs" from city departments, participants will compete across separate Student and Open tracks, vying for a total prize pool of ₱100,000 per track funded through a city resolution.

Submissions remain open until May 31, with winning teams entering a 90-day adoption pipeline to facilitate potential pilot discussions, agency referrals, and industry partnerships for their solutions.

PERENNIAL problems in Cebu City such as flooding, garbage management, traffic congestion, and inefficient public systems may soon become the focus of citizen-driven solutions through a new innovation initiative.

The Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), through Cebu Business Month 2026, officially launched Cebu Solutionsfest 2026, an open-innovation competition inviting students, startups, freelancers, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and independent innovators to develop practical solutions to real problems identified by the City Government and other sectors.

Councilor Edgardo “Jaypee” Labella II, chairman of the City Council committee on information and communications technology (ICT), said the initiative seeks to encourage ordinary Cebuanos to help address the city’s long-standing concerns instead of limiting discussions to social media.

“I really want citizens, students, and city residents to also be involved in finding solutions to our problems,” he said.

City concerns identified

Labella said organizers consulted several departments of the City Government to identify pressing issues that participants can address through technology, innovation, or community-based solutions.

Among the concerns identified are flooding, waste management, governance and civic technology, traffic and urban mobility, disaster recovery, tourism, education and MSME development.

“So they will be given a specific problem in the city, whether it is flooding or garbage, and they will be asked to come up with ways or solutions to help address it,” he said.

The councilor said the city needs fresh ideas from young innovators and different sectors, noting that many potentially useful innovations fail to progress because of limited support and opportunities.

Innovations from young Cebuanos

Labella cited a previous city-led hackathon won by students from the University of the Philippines who created an application capable of displaying the history of buildings in Cebu City through image-recognition technology.

“I was so amazed because the students were the ones who did it. We have a lot of ideas and innovations, but sometimes there is a lack of support, so they are not developed,” he said.

Unlike traditional hackathons that revolve around open-ended concepts, Solutionsfest uses “Problem Briefs” — curated descriptions of actual issues sourced from government offices, civil society groups and academic institutions.

The competition has two categories: a Student Track and an Open Track for startups, freelancers, employed innovators, out-of-school youth and independent creators.

Prize pool

Each track carries a separate P100,000 prize pool, with winners receiving P50,000 for first place, P30,000 for second place and P20,000 for third place.

Labella said the funding for prices was made possible through a resolution sponsored by his office and signed by Mayor Nestor Archival.

He also said solutions developed during the competition could eventually be adopted by the City Government if proven workable.

“We spend millions on apps, applications and systems for the city. If it really fits, we can apply it, adapt it, and it can also be used by the private sector and our city,” he said.

Adoption pipeline planned

The competition is being implemented by The Sandbox Foundation as part of Cebu Business Month 2026.

Ryan Tan Yu, co-founder of The Sandbox Foundation, said the organizers designed the platform to continue beyond the competition, allowing recommended solutions to serve as guides in addressing issues Cebu City seeks to resolve.

Submissions are open until May 31, while finalists will be announced on June 8. The finals and demonstration day will be held on June 17 and 18, respectively, at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino in Lahug.

Winning teams will also enter a 90-day adoption pipeline where organizers will facilitate possible pilot discussions with local government units, referrals to national agencies and potential industry partnerships through the chamber’s network. / CAV