InOtherWords, USC set Visayan ecology conference

A THREE-DAY conference on Visayan culture, language and environmental education will be held from June 18 to 20, 2026, at Rigney Hall of the University of San Carlos (USC) Talamban Campus in Cebu City.

InOtherWords Inc. (IOW), with sponsorship from the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), will host “Echoes of the Earth: Cultural Education for the Environment in the Visayas” from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., in partnership with the USC Cebuano Studies Center (CSC), USC Department of Communications, Linguistics, and Literature (DCLL), and Mamugnaong Anak sa Dagang (MAD).

Hope Sabanpan-Yu, conference convenor, said the gathering seeks to bridge cultural preservation and environmental stewardship by foregrounding ecological insights embedded in Visayan traditions, oral histories, creative works and community practices. The program will include research presentations, teaching demonstrations, panel discussions and other exchanges on how cultural education can support place-based ways of caring for the environment.

Keynote speakers

The conference will feature Cebu City Mayor Nestor D. Archival as keynote speaker on June 18 and John Iremil E. Teodoro, a professor at De La Salle University, as keynote speaker on June 19.

Presenters outside Cebu

The event will gather presenters from academic institutions across the country. From outside Cebu, the conference will welcome Rogelio F. Garcia of Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology; Ellen L. Generalao of Tagum National Trade School; Radji A. Macatabon of the University of Southern Mindanao; Ruben Y. Nuevo of Calunangan National High School; Voltaire Q. Oyzon of Leyte Normal University; Jeson V. Viñas of Biliran Province State University; Salvador P. Bacio Jr. and Roberto G. Sagge Jr. of West Visayas State University; Kristoffer Von Pierre Peralta of the University of the Philippines; and John E. Barrios, Jianni Martina M. Provido, Daniel G. Herradura, Lorraine Elijah M. Odango and Ayeisha Shaffiz Pajotagana of UP High School in Iloilo.

Cebu-based delegation

The conference will feature a Cebu-based delegation. USC presenters are Mel Francis B. Amadora, Alyssa Kate A. Angalot, Bhon Glory Jayn P. Cabilete, Hazel Ann Cesa, Lamuel N. Daan, Jose Antonio C. Dasig Jr., Denis M. Judilla, Ron Jeric L. Loquias, Niño Augustine Loyola, Raphael Dean B. Polinar, Mary Louise F. Raboy, Hope Sabanpan-Yu, Joanne Marisse P. Tan and Romeo J. Toring Jr.

Cebu Normal University presenters are Elsie T. Alvarado, Lita A. Bacalla, Marben S. Bascon, Catalina M. Canasa, Dhimna Pacifico-Geganto, Rowena C. Largo, Michael M. Manugas and Kimberly May Oquiana.

The University of the Philippines Cebu will be represented by Therese G. Cuizon, Arvin John L. Lauresta, Marjorie G. Ma-ano and Crina Tañongon. Other Cebu-based presenters are Chezie D. Tormis and Joseph Louis D. Tormis of Talisay City College, Desiree L. Balota of National University Cebu and Ailene A. Ramos of Philippine Science High School-Central Visayas Campus.

By bringing together voices from universities, schools, cultural organizations and local communities, “Echoes of the Earth” affirms that environmental education is a cultural responsibility, not just a scientific or policy concern. The conference points to the role of Visayan languages, stories, oral histories and community practices in shaping ecological awareness and nurturing care for land, water, memory and place.

Registration details

Attendance is free. Interested participants are encouraged to register ahead to secure a certificate of participation through https://forms.gle/ZH1ZC5XzDbwNZaBq6.

For more information, visit the official Facebook page of InOtherWords Inc. For inquiries, contact the IOW Secretariat at iow.conferences@gmail.com or call (032) 2300-100 loc. 308. / PR