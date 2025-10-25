Insensitivity: The grounds moved, so must our hearts

When the magnitude 6.9 earthquake hit Bogo City on the evening of Sept. 30, 2025, it caused differing reactions from people. Many noted that they panicked and advised everyone to be safe, while others treated it lightly and laughed it all out.

It is disheartening to see many of my peers posting the most insensitive things on social media, if not disrespecting Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival in their appeal for the suspension of classes.

While recognizing the importance of having to live positively amidst adversity, we must also look at whether what we do or what we say reflects the needs of the situation.

When I watched Atom Araullo’s documentary on the aftermath of the Cebu earthquake, one instance stayed with me — a father, in tears, grieving the loss of his 17-year-old daughter after a boulder from a landslide triggered by the earthquake hit their home, causing a wall to collapse on her.

Her name was Mia Agbones, a 17-year-old graduating student of the northern town of Medellin.

Just like us, Mia had a dream and a bright future, but all of this crumbled when the very walls meant to protect her took her life.

She died, her father lost a gem, one whom he loved for the last 17 years.

It was this very earthquake that caused the death of 72 people. And yet, many still choose to turn a blind eye to the importance of sympathy as well as empathy in these moments.

There goes some of us, calling the mayor the most disrespectful names, sharing the most insensitive earthquake memes, all because we are too far from even grieving the deaths of people, not because we are out of touch, but because we choose to do so.

They are merely tallies on the news, they are merely numbers, they are people loved by their families and friends. People that had a dream brighter than those making fun of this tragedy.

Each of the more than 70 people was a person who woke up on the morning of Sept. 30, hoping to see another day, but did not.

In moments like these, we must pause and reflect — not only on what we do, but also on what we say.

Sometimes, the greatest kindness we can offer in times of grief is silence that listens and words that heal.

The grounds moved and so must our hearts. It was more than magnitude or donations that measured the humanity in us; it was our ability to feel the grief of others.