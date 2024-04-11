Inside Cebu’s funky, vintage style hostel

In addition to its standard amenities like pet-friendly areas, air-conditioned rooms, free fast Wi-Fi, CCTVs, a pool, common areas and a bar, Flying Fish Hostel also offers affordable packages for photoshoots, including debuts and pre-nups. With its picturesque backdrops, every snap at this hostel is a winner. The service is exceptionally warm, enthusiastic and attentive. The hostel is also generous with discounts especially for the month of April on all room rates and room upgrades.

Flying Fish is a Cebu-owned establishment by Alvarez Resorts Development Corp., the company behind Flying Fish Dumaguete and Siargao’s Las Palmas Villas and Casitas and Spotted Pig Cafe, which also recently opened in Makati. Flying Fish Cebu is open daily, with check-in time at 2 p.m. and check-out at 12 p.m. It is located on 8 Adelfa St., El Dorado Subdivision, Banilad, Cebu City.

Funky Monkey

As night falls, the hideaway transforms into a lively hub. Funky Monkey, the hippest hangout hotspot launched in February, serves up budget-friendly food and drinks that belong perfectly to the hostel’s stylish atmosphere.

One will be greeted into the playful interior with a theme of monkey pop-arts that is perfect for Instagram snaps. Speaking of snaps, glance to the corner and find the full-length backlit mirror that casts a soft neon glow perfect for barkada mirror shots. This bar is classic and feels exclusive for those friend groups who want to hear each other over sips of Appletini and Spicy Margarita.

For appetites that stretch beyond the standard 9 p.m. closing time of the city’s food spots, Funky Monkey is the place to be for late-night eats and drinks. Best seller bites include Crispy Pork Sisig, Nachos and Dynamite Rolls. If one is into rice bowls, don’t miss its Katsudon, and the good ol’ Baby Back Ribs. With themed nights and a monkey business signature drink collection to wash it all down, one will not walk out the door without a lovely dining experience. Booze menu for happy hours from 4 to 7 p.m. daily include Negroni, Old Fashion, Daiquiri, Tequila Sunrise, Gin & Tonic and Melon Ball.

Early birds and breakfast enthusiasts will also rejoice as Funky Monkey now serves up morning delights from 7 to 10 a.m. This Bar and Bites hub also hosts Slogos nights, acoustic nights and Funky Fridays with DJ sets for when the nights get deeper and wilder. Still, for moments of fun and bash that are exclusively yours, one can book the entire place for private events at pocket-friendly rates. There’s a fear of missing out and Funky Monkey definitely belongs in your bucket list. It is open Monday to Wednesday 4 to 10 p.m. and Thursday to Sunday 4 p.m. to 12 midnight.

Vintage and funk style has never been this fun before.