Inside Cebu’s funky, vintage style hostel

Cebu’s hostel scene is experiencing a new wave of excitement with The Flying Fish Boutique Hostel offering an all-in-one experience reminiscent of art-filled villas in the heart of the city.
There’s a place for drinking, there’s a place for crashing and there’s a place for dipping. All of these elements are brought together in a way one would never imagine a hostel could achieve. Not simply assembled, but thoughtfully imagined, designed and executed.
The Flying Fish Boutique Hostel in Cebu is as intriguing as its name suggests. It’s a whimsical nook that breathes new life into the historic walls of a two-story ancestral home. On the outside, there’s a small red door that may seem like just another quaint abode tucked away in the neighborhood. But as one enters the place, a single glance of it is an off-the-wall experience like a whole different world. Every corner has its own quirk worthy of a double-take and spaces that look good both in the day and night.
Flying Fish Boutique Hostel
Backpack travelers are no strangers to this area, especially foreigners who come here to experience Cebu. It’s definitely smart for these international travelers to book a place that is already a destination itself. Inside the hostel, there are three small rooms, four dorms, 10 deluxe rooms and one family room carved out of an ancestral house. Bolstered by an interior that is museum-worthy, thanks to the colorful art collection in the lobby and in the hallways, the place only gets more and more interesting as one goes deeper.
The room prices speak of a budget-friendly premium experience, with a mixed dormitory perfect for barkada night-outs, a family room that can accommodate eight to 10 people, and deluxe rooms that are spacious and comfortable. Cebu is lucky to house this gem. These rooms are decidedly modern, divided into hues of golden, brown and red. Intermittently, a vibrant Pantone hue disrupts the rustic, antique ambiance, catching the eye. For the observant, quirky hanging doors laid flat serve as unconventional ceiling decor that will intrigue guests when they look up. In the thick of these all, the Flying Fish cleverly kept the tone of an ancestral house that is both timeless and personal. A home away from home.
In addition to its standard amenities like pet-friendly areas, air-conditioned rooms, free fast Wi-Fi, CCTVs, a pool, common areas and a bar, Flying Fish Hostel also offers affordable packages for photoshoots, including debuts and pre-nups. With its picturesque backdrops, every snap at this hostel is a winner. The service is exceptionally warm, enthusiastic and attentive. The hostel is also generous with discounts especially for the month of April on all room rates and room upgrades.
Flying Fish is a Cebu-owned establishment by Alvarez Resorts Development Corp., the company behind Flying Fish Dumaguete and Siargao’s Las Palmas Villas and Casitas and Spotted Pig Cafe, which also recently opened in Makati. Flying Fish Cebu is open daily, with check-in time at 2 p.m. and check-out at 12 p.m. It is located on 8 Adelfa St., El Dorado Subdivision, Banilad, Cebu City.
Funky Monkey
As night falls, the hideaway transforms into a lively hub. Funky Monkey, the hippest hangout hotspot launched in February, serves up budget-friendly food and drinks that belong perfectly to the hostel’s stylish atmosphere.
One will be greeted into the playful interior with a theme of monkey pop-arts that is perfect for Instagram snaps. Speaking of snaps, glance to the corner and find the full-length backlit mirror that casts a soft neon glow perfect for barkada mirror shots. This bar is classic and feels exclusive for those friend groups who want to hear each other over sips of Appletini and Spicy Margarita.
For appetites that stretch beyond the standard 9 p.m. closing time of the city’s food spots, Funky Monkey is the place to be for late-night eats and drinks. Best seller bites include Crispy Pork Sisig, Nachos and Dynamite Rolls. If one is into rice bowls, don’t miss its Katsudon, and the good ol’ Baby Back Ribs. With themed nights and a monkey business signature drink collection to wash it all down, one will not walk out the door without a lovely dining experience. Booze menu for happy hours from 4 to 7 p.m. daily include Negroni, Old Fashion, Daiquiri, Tequila Sunrise, Gin & Tonic and Melon Ball.
Early birds and breakfast enthusiasts will also rejoice as Funky Monkey now serves up morning delights from 7 to 10 a.m. This Bar and Bites hub also hosts Slogos nights, acoustic nights and Funky Fridays with DJ sets for when the nights get deeper and wilder. Still, for moments of fun and bash that are exclusively yours, one can book the entire place for private events at pocket-friendly rates. There’s a fear of missing out and Funky Monkey definitely belongs in your bucket list. It is open Monday to Wednesday 4 to 10 p.m. and Thursday to Sunday 4 p.m. to 12 midnight.
Vintage and funk style has never been this fun before.