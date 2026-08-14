Inside Cebu’s hometown lechon traditions

Cebu's lechon may be instantly recognizable on the table, but travel from one hometown to another and the differences begin to show. A little more lemongrass in one recipe, local vinegar in another, bamboo instead of steel over the roasting pit, or even a splash of local rum can give each roast its own identity.

These hometown traditions came together at the 10th Cebu Lechon Festival at The Mactan Newtown, where the Great Cebu Lechon Market featured signature roasts from different cities and municipalities across Cebu.

For Lapu-Lapu City’s My Paparts Lechon, the difference begins with an unexpected touch of sweetness. Ronan Murillo, owner of My Paparts Lechon and named 2026 Cebu Lechon Festival Best Lechonero, adds pineapple tidbits to the seasoning and carefully spreads the charcoal to help the lechon roast evenly. The result is juicy meat beneath crisp skin that Murillo says can retain its crunch for more than four hours.(SPONSORED CONTENT)