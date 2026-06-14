Inside Cebu's thriving underground scene with The Fisheyes

The local indie music scene thrives on tight spaces, loud amplifiers and unfiltered vulnerability. This is precisely where The Fisheyes have found their home. Composed of Marky Oracion (Vocals), Kristian Tumulak (Lead guitar), Justin Kyle Miano (Bass Guitar) and Daniel Surrita (Drums), this Cebu-based four-piece outfit hasn’t even hit their one-year anniversary.

Like many musical projects, The Fisheyes began with a search for a missing puzzle piece. The original instrumental trio was already playing together when they crossed paths with a new frontman.

‘‘Justin and I knew each other from an event at USC [University of San Carlos],’’ said Marky. ‘‘They were looking for a vocalist, they invited me and they liked me.’’

To date, the band has dropped four songs, including the introspective single ‘‘She’s Insatiable’’ — heavily inspired by the indie-rock sensibilities of The 1975 — and a subsequent four-track EP titled “You Think You Wanna Die.”

An evolving freshman identity

Rather than boxing themselves into a rigid genre, the band treats their music as a shifting landscape. They are currently tracking a 10-song debut album under the working title, “What the Fisheyes.”

‘‘We don’t have a strict, single concept,’’ Marky said. ‘‘It features some hardcore elements, some emo-punk, so it’s a mix. For this album, we are still evolving our sound.’’

Kristian highlights how the album captures a head-on collision of individual influences. ‘‘We are still merging our styles,’’ Kristian said. ‘‘I lean toward punk and hardcore, Marky is into indie rock and Daniel’s background is a mix of both. Our heaviest collective influences are Turnstile and Blink-182. Mostly punk.’’

Sweating out in the underground

While studio tracking builds their framework, the band’s true spiritual breakthrough happened on the floor of local underground gigs, most notably at Siloys. There, the traditional barrier between performer and audience dissolved entirely.

‘‘Our debut at Siloys was incredibly memorable,’’

Kristian said. ‘‘The underground scene was so welcoming. Even if people didn’t completely know the lyrics, they were shouting along. It was shocking to see how diverse the musical tastes are in Cebu.”

Marky vividly described the chaotic energy: ‘‘The crowd was physically right next to us, singing along. It was the first time we experienced people grabbing the microphone, two-stepping, slamming and even skateboarding right in front of us.’’

Far from deterring them, that chaotic friction locked the band into their core identity and reconnected them to their punk roots, paving the way for unforgettable sets during the album launch of Kalii Skrums at Cebu Making Space.

Catchy earworms, the stand against AI

Looking ahead, the band is chasing pure impact.

‘‘I want The Fisheyes to be known for writing catchy, earworm songs,’’ Kristian said. ‘‘Structures that are simple and relatable, almost childishly straightforward in their riffs, but completely captivating.’’ For Marky, it’s about a feeling: ‘‘I want people to listen to our tracks and really feel just how free-spirited we are through the music.’’

This devotion to an organic vibe drives their staunch stance against the rising tide of AI-generated music in the creative industry. ‘‘AI music is trash,’’ Kristian said bluntly. ‘‘AI-generated tracks lose the magic and human touch because they sound too flawlessly polished. There’s no organic variation, like a slight string bend or being slightly off-key, which gives music its character. Music needs to be made with love.’’

Marky agreed, noting that AI tracks feel robotic and ‘‘soulless.’’ Kristian points to legendary bands like The Police, whose classic tracks are filled with noticeable, organic mistakes that remain timeless. ‘‘Don’t let perfectionism get in the way of releasing your art,’’ Kristian said. ‘‘Embrace the human touch.’’

Write for yourself, start now

For young musicians looking to find their footing, The Fisheyes offer advice rooted firmly in their own experiences and as artists.

‘‘When it comes to songwriting, just write for yourself, don’t write purely for the crowd,’’ Kristian said. ‘‘As long as you genuinely love what you are creating, there will always be people out there who connect with it.’’

And if you can’t find bandmates? The solution is simple: get out of the house. ‘‘Hang around local gigs and underground shows; that’s where you’ll find people who want to start a band too.’’

‘‘If you’re hesitating, just start right now,’’ Marky said. ‘‘Your first attempt is never going to be perfect. By taking action, you learn what to improve for the next time.’’

With a 10-track album on the horizon, a raw connection to their community, and a refusal to sacrifice humanity for perfection, The Fisheyes’ underlying philosophy remains beautifully uncomplicated.

As Kristian puts it: ‘‘The message might sound a bit cliché, but it’s really just to be yourself and do what you love.”

Catch them soon on SunStar Lifestyle’s “Rooftop Sessions” and keep an eye out for more exclusive content from a band that’s only beginning to make noise. S