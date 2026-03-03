Inside the 2026 class of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

THE 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees span decades and genres, from blues-rockers The Black Crowes and metal legends Iron Maiden to pop stars Mariah Carey, Shakira and P!NK, as well as hip-hop icons Wu-Tang Clan and R&B greats Luther Vandross, Sade and Lauryn Hill.

Also on the ballot are alternative pioneers Joy Division/New Order, Britpop band Oasis, New Wave artist Billy Idol, influential groups INXS and New Edition, and singer-songwriters Jeff Buckley, Melissa Etheridge and Phil Collins.

Billboard noted that among first-time nominees, several landmark debuts defined their eras: INXS (1980), Vandross’ "Never Too Much" (1981), Collins’ "Face Value" (1981), New Edition’s "Candy Girl" (1983), and Etheridge’s self-titled album (1988).

The Class of 2026 will be selected by more than 1,200 artists, historians and industry professionals, with inductees announced in April ahead of the fall ceremony.

Established in 1983 and opened to the public in 1995, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is dedicated to preserving rock music history, investing in arts education and maintaining world-class exhibitions.

It houses more than 30,000 artifacts and honors inductees annually, 25 years after their first release. (JMT)