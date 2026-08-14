Inside the making of Bohol's Asin Tibuok

In these times, when salt mostly comes from factories and table salt is poured from uniform paper boxes, Bohol holds tight to a culinary relic. It looks more like a prehistoric artifact — or a dinosaur egg — than something you’d grate over dinner.

Asin tibuok — literally “unbroken salt” in Bisaya — is one of the rarest artisanal salts in the world. Native to Alburquerque, Bohol, this pre-Hispanic heritage salt is forged through a painstaking, months-long ritual of fire, smoke and seawater. Locals and food writers alike have dubbed it the “Dinosaur Egg” for its oval shape, rough brown exterior and pristine white interior.

Born from fire, brine

Unlike standard sea salt derived from solar evaporation, crafting asin tibuok is an endurance test that requires intense labor and precise timing. The process begins along the coastline, where coconut husks are submerged in tidal waters for several months to absorb concentrated marine minerals.

Once soaked, the husks are dried, chopped and burned slowly over several days in a carefully controlled fire. The burn reduces the husks into a mineral-rich ash known locally as gasang.

The ash is then packed into funnel-shaped filters made of buri leaves or bamboo, where fresh seawater is repeatedly poured over it to leach out the salt. This process yields tasik, an intensely concentrated brine that serves as the heart of the salt dome.

Finally, the brine is poured into conical clay pots called kun or kulon, which are hung directly over roaring, high-heat fires for up to 12 hours. As the liquid boils away, fresh brine is continuously added until salt crystals solidify and expand, ultimately cracking the outer clay pot to reveal a hard, solid dome.

Every stage is governed by feel, not instruments: the color of the flame, the smell of the smoke, the sound of the boil. There is no thermometer, no timer — only the asinhero’s intuition, honed by years of repetition.

More than a gourmet commodity

While contemporary kitchens microplane the fine salt powder over fresh seafood, heirloom tomatoes and dark chocolate desserts, its historical function stretches far beyond modern gastronomy.

As archaeologist Andrea Yankowski notes in Asin Tibuok: Traditional Salt Making in Alburquerque, Bohol, Philippines, the salt served essential agricultural and daily needs. Coastal families relied on it for salt-drying and fermenting fish. Farmers also fed the salt domes to their carabao and cattle after grueling hours of plowing the fields, using the mineral-rich blocks to encourage hydration and support livestock health.

In this sense, asin tibuok was never just seasoning. It was sustenance, medicine and trade currency rolled into one.

Cebu’s modern cafe culture meets heritage salt

Though asin tibuok originated in Bohol, its modern renaissance has found an eager audience in neighboring Cebu. Across the province’s bustling specialty-cafe scene, baristas and home brewers have embraced the heritage salt to elevate artisanal lattes and specialty brews.

A delicate dusting of asin tibuok helps cut through the natural harshness and acidity of espresso, unlocking a smoother, creamier profile. This subtle balancing act is a big reason why local menu innovations — like salted brown sugar lattes and caramelized sea salt brews — have taken off in local cafes, proving that ancient techniques still hold a relevant place in modern consumer tastes.

For Cebuano chefs and mixologists, the salt is both ingredient and statement: a way to anchor contemporary dishes in regional heritage. A pinch over grilled kinilaw, a rim on a craft cocktail, a finish on artisanal bread — each use is a small act of cultural preservation.

Preserving a fading craft

Many towns along Bohol’s southwestern coast once supported similar salt-making traditions, but modern industrial production nearly wiped out the trade. Today, very few Boholanos retain this traditional knowledge or choose to continue the physically demanding craft.

In 2025, Unesco inscribed the practice of making asin tibuok on its List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding, underscoring how close the craft is to disappearing.

Beyond its distinct smoky-sweet flavor, asin tibuok remains a vital piece of Visayan cultural identity — a living artifact of pre-colonial trade, fighting to survive through the dedication of its few remaining asinheros.

To taste asin tibuok is to taste a lineage: the hands that soaked the husks, the eyes that watched the fire, the feet that walked the same shoreline for decades. It is a reminder that some things cannot be rushed, replicated or replaced — and that some flavors are worth fighting to keep alive.