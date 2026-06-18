Inside the picnic that brought Cebu's pride community together

The official numbers say 1,236 people registered for The Big Pride Picnic this year. But ask Enrique San Juan of the Cebu Pride Movement what actually happened on the ground, and he won’t start with the headcount but instead with the moments in between.

“But these numbers represent more than attendance or participation. They represent people choosing a community. They represent artists who performed not for profit but for purpose,” said San Juan, recalling the positive response from Cebuanos to the picnic event held on June 14, 2026.

Behind this year’s gathering were 46 volunteers, 31 artists, 25 Queerpreneurs and 11 community organizations who transformed Cebu IT Park into a welcoming safe space. San Juan noted it all came together in just five days of preparation, coordination, calls, messages and appeals to people who believed in the vision.

Across the grounds, that idea of community took shape in meaningful moments — volunteers helping attendees fix their rainbow flags for photos, drag performers engaging the crowd to be brave and loud and strangers exchanging compliments that often turned into longer conversations.

One of the most talked-about moments of the day happened when members of the Civil Military Operations 14th Battalion joined LGBTQIA+ attendees and allies, participating not only as observers but as part of the shared space of the event.

The interaction, organizers said, reflected the kind of openness the event hopes to foster.

Program

This year’s program also expanded significantly. While the core idea remained the same — a safe, inclusive picnic space for connection and celebration — new elements deepened the experience of belonging.

A larger Queerpreneur Lane featured LGBTQIA+ and ally-owned businesses, while interactive spaces such as the DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) Commitment Wall invited attendees to write down personal reflections on inclusion.

Community booths and engagement areas also encouraged conversation between groups who might not otherwise cross paths.

The stage reflected the same growth. More than 31 queer and ally artists performed this year, more than double from the event’s first edition. DJs, musicians and drag performers filled the day with programming that organizers described as less of a showcase and more of a collective expression of identity and freedom.

The Drag

House Showcase Extravaganza stood out as one of the day’s centerpieces, bringing together some of Cebu’s most recognized drag performers in a set that highlighted both artistry and visibility.

“Many of them volunteered their time and talent because they believed in the purpose of the event. Seeing so many artists come together for a common cause was incredibly moving,” San Juan said.

Reactions from the crowd reinforced the organizers’ sense that the event had grown beyond its initial scope. Families attended alongside LGBTQIA+ community members, while allies and first-timers came out of curiosity or support and stayed for the atmosphere.

“Throughout the event, we received countless messages from attendees sharing how welcomed, safe and comfortable they felt in the space. Many described it as one of the few events where they could simply be themselves without fear of judgment,” San Juan said.

The event was made possible through support from multiple partners. Uratex Philippines provided the venue. Don Macchiatos and Don Lemon, in their third year of partnership, provided refreshments for volunteers and performers. Light Fuels powered the generator set through a diesel sponsorship.

Additional security and on-ground assistance were provided by Civil Military Operations 10 and ACCERT marshals and first-aid volunteers.

“In the end, what those numbers created was one big safe space — a space filled with love, acceptance, friendship and belonging. For us, that is the true measure of success: not just how many people attended, but how many people felt seen, welcomed and at home,” San Juan said.

The next major event in Cebu this June is the Cebu Grand Parade on June 27, beginning at 2 p.m. at the Cebu Provincial Capitol and culminating at Plaza Independencia, as thousands take to the streets in a collective march for a more progressive Cebu. See you on the streets!