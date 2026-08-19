‘Insidious: Out of the Further’ goes beyond the scares

HORROR hits differently at midnight. At 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 19, 2026, the lights went down at SM Cinema in SM Seaside City Cebu, where a full house gathered for a special midnight screening of “Insidious: Out of the Further.” The Philippine release included midnight screenings on Aug. 19, with Cebu cinemas among those joining the special showing.

And if there is one thing a packed cinema adds to a horror movie, it is the collective anticipation. Every suspicious silence is met with whispers. Every creaking door has an audience bracing for impact. And every jump scare is followed by a chorus of screams, laughter and the occasional “hala!”

But beneath the expected jolts, “Out of the Further” has more going for it than simply trying to scare its audience.

The film follows Gemma, a young mother raising her daughter in the house where she herself grew up. Her connection to The Further, the supernatural realm at the heart of the “Insidious” franchise, becomes central to a story that blurs the line between the home we know and the places we would rather never enter.

Without giving too much away, the film gradually reveals that its real horror is not confined to what lurks in the dark. It is also rooted in family, home and the lengths a mother will go to protect her child.

That is where “Out of the Further” becomes surprisingly layered. The film uses the familiar language of supernatural horror — strange noises, unsettling spaces, things appearing where they should not be — but it also draws you further into its quieter themes. The house is more than a setting. The neighborhood is more than a backdrop. And family is more than a reason for the characters to be in danger.

There is something particularly effective about how the film turns the idea of home on its head. The place that should offer comfort becomes a source of fear, while the people who make that place feel like home become the very reason its characters keep fighting.

And at its heart is a familiar but powerful horror-movie truth: a mother’s love can be more frighteningly determined than whatever is waiting on the other side.

“Insidious: Out of the Further” is now showing nationwide, while SM Cinema brings the film to life with its dentist chair set-up and a villain cosplayer on the prowl. / JAT