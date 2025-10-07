Inspection set for Mactan-Mandaue Bridge after quake

THE Engineering Office and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will conduct a joint inspection of the old Mactan-Mandaue Bridge to ensure its safety following the recent strong earthquake.

According to the chairman of the Committee on Infrastructure, Jun Arcilla, a resolution will be passed in the council to authorize the inspection.

“We will pass a resolution to the council, DPWH, and the Engineering Office for the inspection of the old Mactan-Mandaue Bridge to ensure the safety of the people passing through and to check if there are any cracks or damages,” Arcilla said.

He said the inspection is crucial due to the bridge’s importance as a main route connecting Mactan, Lapu-Lapu, and Cordova.

“The earthquake was really strong, so we want to make sure that the bridge remains safe for everyone using it,” he added.

Arcilla stressed that the inspection should be done as soon as possible.

“This is very important because many people pass through the bridge every day. It’s best that it is checked immediately,” he said. (ABC)