INSPIRO, Microsoft continue to lift BPM sector through Cloud Technology

INSPIRO and Microsoft are joining forces to create innovative solutions using Microsoft technology.

Since the partnership was announced in 2022, Inspiro has harnessed Microsoft’s revolutionary tools, including Azure cloud services, Power BI, Windows Virtual Desktop and Microsoft Teams.

These cutting-edge solutions have propelled Inspiro to the forefront of the industry, elevating its services and establishing its Philippine operations as a center of excellence.

Going forward, Inspiro and Microsoft will focus on four key areas: improving handling time and speed to market, strengthening competitive positioning, boosting revenue, and enhancing employee productivity and engagement.

Additionally, the partnership aims to leverage Microsoft’s technology stack for further innovations such as robotic process automation, data warehouse modernization, app modernization, security and Generative AI.