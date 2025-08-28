Integrated resort launches Wellness Month in Cebu

NUSTAR Resort is dedicating its weekends this month to wellness, with programs designed to combine movement, mindfulness and community.

The month opens on Sept. 7, 2025, with the launch of the Run Club, a coastal running community around the resort. Participants can join morning runs, share coffee afterward and enjoy live music at the Lighthouse in a day-club setting.

From Sept. 12 to 14, NUSTAR partners with Dawata Wellness for Serenity in Motion, a three-day retreat featuring sunrise yoga, tea rituals, meditation circles, sound baths and group healing workshops. The program includes an ocean breathwork session paired with an ice bath as one of its highlights.

Running all month is the resort’s Rhythms of Wellness, which culminates with the Dragon Boat Regatta 2025 on Sept. 20–21. The two-day regatta is held in partnership with the Philippine Accessible Disability Services Inc. Foundation and highlights teamwork and inclusivity through competitive paddling. / PR