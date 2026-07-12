Intel unit nabs ‘dealer,’ ‘buyer’ in drug bust in Cebu City

POLICE arrested two men and seized about 400 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P2.7 million during a drug bust in Barangay Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City, on Saturday night, July 11, 2026.

The Cebu City Police Office’s City Intelligence Unit conducted the operation at about 8:40 p.m. in Sitio Manggahan.

Police identified the main target as Marlon Banate Ong, 40, a resident of Basak San Nicolas. They also arrested Clarence Abella, 47, of Barangay Pakigne in Minglanilla, whom police accused of buying shabu during the operation.

An undercover officer posed as a buyer. Police then arrested Ong and Abella after the transaction was completed.

Capt. Christopher Irwin Corvera Sanchez Jr. led the operation under the supervision of Lt. Col. Eunil Avergonzado, officer in charge of the intelligence unit.

The unit began monitoring Ong after receiving reports that he had resumed selling drugs following his release from prison, police said.

An officer alleged that Ong sold 400 to 500 grams of shabu a week and supplied buyers as far as Minglanilla.

Investigators are trying to identify Ong’s alleged supplier.

The seized substances were submitted to the Forensic Unit for laboratory examination.

Police said they would file complaints against Ong for violating Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, covering the illegal sale and

possession of dangerous drugs.

Abella will face a complaint for violating Section 11 of RA 9165. / AYB