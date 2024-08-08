Intensive songwriting bootcamp in Cebu

ROOM Eleven Studios is set to elevate the local music scene with the launch of “SONG STUDIO,” a four-day intensive songwriting bootcamp. The event, spearheaded by singer-songwriter, music producer and educator Cattski Espina, is scheduled for Aug. 24, 25, 31 and Sept. 1, 2024 at Mango Square Mall, Cebu City.

“SONG STUDIO” promises an immersive experience for aspiring songwriters, offering a combination of in-depth workshops, mentoring sessions and hands-on feedback within a professional studio environment. Participants will be guided through the creative process, with the goal of completing a song and leaving with a professionally recorded demo.

Espina, known for her dedication to nurturing musical talent, emphasized the bootcamp’s focus on helping songwriters express their ideas through music.

“If you feel you have it in you, come join me and let’s go on a journey together,” Espina wrote in a post promoting the event.

The bootcamp not only aims to foster individual growth but also to strengthen Cebu’s reputation as a thriving hub for artistic talent. By connecting emerging songwriters with seasoned professionals, “SONG STUDIO” seeks to inspire fresh ideas and contribute to the evolution of the local music scene.

Aspiring songwriters are encouraged to register early to secure their spot. For more information, interested participants can email listen@room11.studio for more details. / PR