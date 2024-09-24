Interchange roundabout at SRP eyed

AN INTERCHANGE roundabout is being considered at the intersection of Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) and F. Vestil St. in Cebu City, instead of a traditional roundabout, to alleviate the worsening traffic situation in the area.

City Councilor Rey Gealon said in an interview with reporters on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, that an interchange roundabout would not disrupt traffic flow as it features flyovers, allowing vehicles from F. Vestil to access the city without interference.

Gealon said Cebuanos are familiar with the roundabout at Fuente Osmeña Rotunda; however, he noted that a traditional roundabout would not be suitable at the CSCR, which traverses the South Road Properties, because the area is a T-intersection, unlike the cross-section at the rotunda.

He further said that he will be meeting with Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) 7 Director Danilo Villa Jr., along with the DPWH 7 technical team, to discuss the design of the interchange roundabout.

Gealon also said that Villa expressed positive support for the interchange roundabout during the SRP Board meeting last Friday, Sept. 20. The councilor is the board’s new chairman.

However, the project’s implementation will depend on the DPWH 7, as they will serve as the implementing agency, Gealon said.

On the City’s part, Gealon said their role will be to support the implementation and assist in fast-tracking the project.

“As much as possible, we will provide assistance in terms of traffic management and quick responses to permits and licenses pursuant to Arta (Anti-Red Tape Authority),” he said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

When asked about the project timeline, Gealon estimated that it would take more than two years to complete if the DPWH 7 would implement it.

Gealon highlighted that the design would be the first of its kind in the country, featuring landmarks like the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway.

SRP’s economic potential

As the new SRP Board chairman, Gealon said that their aim is to promote progress and development in the SRP, aligning with Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia’s vision.

He said developments at the SRP would encourage business locators to construct buildings, which would help spur further development. / JPS