International Siblings Day: The sound of Qings

Amid the norm, this bond of siblings in Cebu stands out as all five share a common passion for music.

The Qings (a portmanteau of Quibranza siblings) are definitely worthy of some love in observance of International Siblings Day (April 10). Many argue that sibling bands have lower chances of experiencing riffs and estrangement compared to bands with non-related members. True or not, the Quibranza siblings seemed to have discovered a formula to smooth out every wrinkle in the best possible ways.

Band of brothers

Luis, the vocalist and guitarist of the group, devotes himself to the craft while not forgetting to wear other hats. When he’s not belting out tunes, one will find him juggling a mishmash of gigs — from running the family dim sum business to being a writer and editor during the day.

“People think siblings easily get along when in fact the challenges in terms of collaboration are just the same as banding up with friends, if not even more pronounced,” said Luis, adding that sibling musicianship taught him more about “unity in diversity.”

Meanwhile, Angelo, the band’s guitarist, woke up one day wanting to learn music when he was 11. He fondly recalled stumbling upon his older bro, Luis, jamming on the drums at their uncle’s place, sparking an instant fascination with learning an instrument. Angelo admits he’s got a competitive streak, and it’s paying off big time as he pours his heart into exploring sounds that elevate The Qings’ sound to new heights.

“I’m a licensed real estate broker and have been active in the real estate industry for the past 13 years. I used to wear suits most of the time working with a luxury developer. I enjoyed my persona of looking sharp during the day with my clients and looking loose during the evening for gigs and events,” shared Angelo.

Paolo traces his drumming journey back to his early days, learning alongside Luis and mastering his skills through years of service in church. But Paolo’s drumming prowess isn’t just confined to the stage. He’s found a whole new rhythm starting a young family. As drummer, Paolo likens his role to that of a wolf pack leader, stationed at the back, observing and guiding his siblings through. And through the ups and downs of being in a band with his siblings, he’s discovered growth as an individual.

“For me, it helps me grow as an individual because I treat everyone in the band as if we’re equals and I don’t use the “kuya” card as much. I have a high level of respect for all members and it keeps me grounded too to think that way,” said Paolo.

Fonso is a law student by day and the bassist of the crew by night. He’s all about that stability, recognizing that as the bassist, he holds down the fort as the foundation of the band’s sound. He vividly remembers the moment he was inspired to pick up the bass.

“When my brother and his friend were jamming, one played guitar and one played drums, they needed someone to play bass. Since then I loved playing the bass and formally started to learn the instrument and open to the world of music,” said Fonso.

Cesco, the youngest of the bunch and a fifth-year optometry student, holds down the keys for the crew. His musical journey kicked off in the third grade, and being the youngest and introverted, his bond with his siblings as bandmates became his ticket out of his comfort zone. He shared the importance of experimentation, constantly tinkering until he stumbles upon fresh riffs and effects that take their music to new heights.

“Growing up in a very musical family with musical parents and four older musical siblings, it was like a natural thing to have happened,” said Cesco.

Debut EP

The Qings emerged from the shadows of Bethany, one of Cebu’s celebrated indie rock bands. With the core trio of siblings — Luis, Angelo and Paolo Quibranza — at the helm, they extended the family affair by inviting brothers Fonso and Cesco to join forces, breathing life into a new musical direction.

The Qings recently launched its debut EP titled “Parallels,” which is a collection of re-imagined Bethany tracks like “Waiting.” Teaming up with audio engineer Laz Harris, who has worked with Grammy-nominated artists, and David Lina from Sunny Side Sound, a renowned studio in Cubao, Quezon City, the band crafted a record that the Quibranza siblings are proud of.

Adding the finishing touches to the EP, acclaimed creative director Inodoro designed a cover art. The artwork, reminiscent of Victorian-style floral paintings, prominently showcases The Qings’ logo. Overall, the five-track album available on streaming platforms is a sonic snapshot of the siblings’ journey, reflecting the band’s sheer love for music that feels like home.