Internet provider commits to elevate guest experience in hospitality sector

FIBER broadband and technology provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc. wants to help the hospitality industry enhance hotel guest experiences by introducing new technologies.

Converge chief executive officer and co-founder Dennis Anthony Uy recently announced this development in the sector to the members of the Hoteliers Information Technology Association of the Philippines Inc., a guild of IT executives from the country’s top hotels, during the celebration of the association’s 30th anniversary.

Uy expressed his intent to further stimulate digital transformation among hotel industry players, offering solutions that enable both operations management efficiency and superior hotel services.

“Our innovative hotel technology is already underway with the forecasted full recovery in our tourism. We are building not just the technology, but the whole ecosystem to support our local hospitality sector,” he said, in a statement.

Currently, Uy sees the surging demand for in-room entertainment, prompting Converge to develop a comprehensive solution that integrates connectivity, operations management and versatile streaming options for guests.

“All of these, we are incorporating in a single platform as made possible by our digital infrastructure. The technology is an all-in-one solution, making things a lot more convenient and easy, you would no longer ask for more,” he added.

Uy noted that Converge is equipped to support hotels and lodging businesses anywhere in the country because of its world-class network and nationwide coverage.

Converge unveiled last year its Converge Workplace Hotel Management Solution, an all-in-one management system that automates different hotel processes such as reservations management, check-in and out and sales channels tracking. / KOC