Intersection of history, culture, design: Story of ‘Makata’

For this highly anticipated film, Inu Catapusan and his creative team have designed a typeface called “TD Makata,” largely inspired by the font used in “Doctrina Christiana,” the first book printed in the Philippines containing translations of Christian catechisms from Spanish to Old Tagalog and Baybayin.

Creating this typeface was a challenge that Inu and his team enthusiastically embraced. It marked the beginning of a meticulous yet rewarding process in giving life to a unique typeface that carries the historical weight of the subject at hand.

“At first, we were unsure if we could create this type of font, as we were accustomed to designing sans serif, modern, flat and grotesque typefaces. Overall, the team is thrilled with the outcome due to our collaborative efforts, extensive reading on typefaces, typography and fonts,” Catapusan shared.

“Doctrina Christiana” served as a goldmine and the right historical piece to draw inspiration for creating “Makata.” The typeface plays a central and pivotal role in the movie’s narrative, emphasizing the importance and significance of preserving the country’s linguistic heritage.

Participating in this journey of reviving a historical font for a contemporary audience has given Catapusan and his team a sense of fulfillment. Their craft has enabled them to preserve a piece of history.

“We find great fulfillment in preserving a piece of history and culture in our own little way. Our fonts, such as TD Makata, TD Sulog and TD Kalayaan, can carry the essence of our heritage and are available for use by the next generation. It’s a rewarding feeling to contribute to the design world, knowing that our work will leave a lasting impact on the future,” they shared.

Bridging the gaps between history and modern design, Catapusan’s passion and unwavering dedication to his craft play a crucial role in preserving and reinterpreting historical elements in contemporary creative projects. It is one way to keep our roots alive, acknowledge our history and breathe new life into a historical narrative.

“As an art director and cultural activist, I believe that culture and history provide a wealth of inspiration and a sense of identity. In the film ‘Gomburza,’ it’s about resurrecting the story of these martyr priests who played a pivotal role in the Philippines’ quest for independence,” Catapusan shared.

The art of storytelling is a multifaceted medium that fosters creative collaborative work among artists from different fields. The involvement of the TriBox Design team in “Gomburza” serves as a testament to this. Alongside their passion for creation, it highlights the importance of coming together to tell a story that generations will remember and be reminded of how the Philippines bravely fought for its independence against the binding shackles of colonialism.