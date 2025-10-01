Int’l coffee chain to open 10 outlets in VisMin, starting with Zamboanga

MALAYSIAN coffee chain OldTown White Coffee is set to expand in the southern Philippines with 10 outlets across the Visayas and Mindanao, beginning with its first branch in Zamboanga City on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025.

The café, located along Pasonanca Road in Tumaga, will be operated by franchise partners Pherhan and Jhulie Saiddi under the Del Mundo Group of Companies, OldTown’s Philippine master franchise holder.

The group plans to establish 30 outlets nationwide within three years, including 20 in Luzon.

“The cultural diversity of Zamboanga makes it an ideal home for OldTown, a brand rooted in Malaysia’s culinary heritage,” said Jhulie. Her husband Pherhan added that the store’s arrival will enrich the city’s dining scene while enhancing its appeal to visitors.

The Zamboanga location will be OldTown’s 11th branch in the Philippines since its debut in 2023. The chain, which originated in Ipoh, Malaysia, operates more than 200 outlets in its home market and has expanded to Singapore, Indonesia and Hong Kong.

Known for its Halal-certified offerings, OldTown is positioning itself as both a café and cultural experience, appealing to locals and tourists alike. Its Philippine operator, the Del Mundo Group, also manages Mesa Filipino, Pancake House and several Japanese and Korean restaurant brands. It is betting on rising demand for international dining chains outside Metro Manila. / KOC