Int’l container port project finds contractor after 8 years

EIGHT years since the approval of the New Cebu International Container Port (NCICP) project in Consolacion town, the project has finally been awarded to a winning contractor.

The Cebu Port Authority confirmed to SunStar Cebu on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, that a Notice of Award was awarded to a contractor on Nov. 11.

Winner

HJ Shipbuilding and Construction Co. Ltd., formerly Korean-based Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd., the winning contractor, will lead the construction of the new international port located on a 25-hectare reclaimed land in Barangay Tayud, Consolacion.

However, there has yet to be a tentative date as of the moment on the groundbreaking and the start of the civil works of the project.

CPA spokesperson Maryknoll Bolasa explained that while the project has already been awarded, the contract between the contractor and the National Government is still being finalized.

After which, the Notice to Proceed will follow, along with the date for the start of construction.

The NCICP, once completed, is seen to improve and decongest the flow of goods and services in the Visayas region.

The project is funded by a loan from the Export-Import Bank of Korea from the Republic of Korea’s Economic Development Cooperation Fund in 2018 of around $172.64 million.

Ballooning cost

The project cost has ballooned to P16.9 billion after the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) Board chaired by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. approved the additional P7.7 billion for the project.

This was due to changes in the plan, including the additional quay cranes from the original four, the price increase on construction materials and equipment and the right-of-way acquisition procurement budget.

The increase will be charged to the Philippine government’s counterpart funding.

In an August 2023 report of SunStar Cebu, Neda’s records showed that the project cost was around $199,250,000.

The Korean bank provided the Philippines with a loan in 2018 of $172,641,000, while the remaining $26,609,000 will be shoulder by the Philippine government.

However, the $172.641 million loan agreement was only valid from Sept. 21, 2018 to Aug. 21, 2023. SunStar Cebu reported earlier that the Department of Transportation (DOTr) asked Neda for an extension of the

project implementation.

With the loan expired, SunStar Cebu reported in July 2024 that the Neda approved the 48-month extension of the loan validity for the Korean bank loan.

Initially, the NCICP is a design-and-build project, as reported earlier

The DOTr is the implementing agency of the project, which is a priority and flagship project of the current administration.

The CPA is an attached agency of the DOTr.

The project was supposed to be completed in August 2022 as per the loan agreement, but the delays were attributed to the Covid-19 pandemic and the lack of clearances.

The NCICP project will allow the CPA to cater to more vessels and provide opportunities in terms of trade and revenue.

Once completed, the current Cebu International Port at the Cebu Baseport will form part of the Port of Cebu domestic port to augment port domestic operations. / EHP