Int’l firm opens its Cebu hiring

AN INTERNATIONAL knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) firm will be hiring at least 500 highly skilled professionals in Cebu and nearby islands in the next three years as it scales operations in the country choosing Cebu as its second site in the Philippines next to Manila.

EY Global Delivery Services (GDS) Cebu also eyes collaboration with the academe to ensure a steady supply of talent for its Cebu operations.

EY GDS opened its Cebu Center at the second level of Lexmark 3 in Cebu Business Park on Oct. 11, 2023.

Company officials said the expansion not only signifies the firm’s confidence in the local workforce and the conducive business environment but also promises to inject a considerable boost into Cebu’s economic landscape.

“The highly skilled and diverse professionals from the region will raise the bar in terms of service quality. They will work closely with EY teams across service lines and sectors to drive innovation, contribute to global knowledge, and develop automated solutions that help EY clients transform and operate efficiently,” said Mukul Pachisia, EY GDS global operations leader.

EY GDS offers assurance, tax, transaction, and consulting services to multinational companies in over 150 countries. This KPO firm began its Philippine operation in 2015 in Manila with 25 employees. To date, the firm now has 5,000 members of its workforce.

KPO services higher-value jobs. It requires advanced analytical and technical skills as well as a high degree of specialist expertise.

The Cebu operation is poised to help EY clients in the Asia Pacific accelerate their business transformation through industry-focused solutions.

It aims to grow its capabilities across the tax, assurance, and consulting services lines and hire professionals in Cebu and from surrounding regions with advanced digital skills and experience in payroll and advisory services, global compliance and reporting, core audit services as well as technologies.

“We expect Cebu to be the next phase of growth in our Philippine market,” said Pachisia.

Fresh talents

Nitin Dhavale, EY GDS Philippines Location leader, said they picked Cebu over other sites in the Philippines because of its abundant supply of accounting and IT professionals.

Cebu, he added, also has prestigious schools that produce top graduates.

“The new center will showcase local talent and provide a platform for skilled professionals from Cebu and surrounding areas to develop their leadership skills and acquire new competencies in emerging technologies,” he said.

Dhavale said the firm wants to tie up with big universities in Cebu like the University of San Jose-Recoletos, which recently produced the top one in an accounting exam, and Cebu Institute of Technology.

The firm also wants to become a partner in ensuring that universities have the updated curriculum that is aligned with current industry needs to help graduates become job ready.

Adeline Lumbres, EY GDS Philippines Assurance leader and EY GDS Audit leader for Asia Pacific said Filipino professionals remain a standout in the KPO field as they are known to have exceptional talent, good English communication skills, and are resilient.

What challenges this industry though is the migration of top talents to work overseas. But Lumbres said EY has been investing a lot in talent development and in upskilling and reskilling its people to remain relevant in their fields and find jobs in EY’s network around the globe.