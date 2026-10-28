Int’l travel gains ground for Kalag-kalag

INTERNATIONAL hotel bookings more than doubled their share of reservations for the 2026 Kalag-kalag holiday, although domestic destinations continued to account for most flight bookings, according to travel platform AirAsia Move.

International hotels accounted for 38 percent of bookings, up from 18 percent in 2025, while international flights rose to 17 percent from 14 percent.

Domestic destinations accounted for 83 percent of flight bookings, down from 86 percent a year earlier. Their share of hotel bookings fell to 62 percent from 82 percent, reflecting increased interest in overseas stays.

Boracay remained among the leading domestic destinations across flights, hotels and bundled flight-and-hotel packages. Cebu, Manila, Iloilo and Tacloban also featured prominently in the rankings.

Domestic destinations accounted for 76 percent of bundled bookings, up from 66 percent in 2025, with Boracay, Cebu and Manila among the top choices.

Taipei topped the rankings for international flights, hotel stays and bundled packages. Da Nang, Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok also ranked among popular overseas destinations.

The data showed a shift in travel-party composition. Solo travelers accounted for 55 percent of flight bookings, down from 66 percent in 2025, while bookings for two people increased to 22 percent from 18 percent. Small-group bookings rose to 10 percent from six percent.

Family hotel bookings climbed to 17 percent from 6.5 percent, while bookings for two people remained the largest category at 58 percent, down from 72 percent.

Travelers also booked earlier. About 72 percent of flight reservations were made at least 15 days before departure, compared with 49 percent in 2025. Average trip duration remained at six days.

Malou Japson, AirAsia Move’s country representative in the Philippines, said the booking patterns reflected both the continued importance of family reunions during Kalag-kalag and travelers’ interest in visiting new destinations.

AirAsia Move said the data reflected continued domestic travel demand alongside growing interest in international destinations during the holiday period. / KOC