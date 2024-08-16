Into stops Yap in 8th round

FORMER ALA Boy Marjohn Yap failed in his bid for the World Boxing Council (WBC) Asia lightweight title after suffering an eighth-round stoppage in the hands of undefeated prospect Jerald Into in the main event of Manny Pacquiao’s “Blow-by-Blow” card Thursday night, Aug. 15, 2024, at the Cantilan Municipal Gymnasium in Surigao del Sur.

Into dropped the 35-year-old Yap on his back in the fourth round with a solid left hook to the jaw, but Yap stood back up and survived the round.

However, Into finished the job four rounds later when Yap decided to quit on his stool.

The 24-year-old Into remained perfect at 11-0 with nine knockouts.

Yap, on the other hand, suffered his third stoppage and fell to 34-19 with 17 knockouts.

Meanwhile, knockout artist Fernando Tagpuno Jr. (9-3, 9 KOs) successfully defended his Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) featherweight strap with a seventh-round technical knockout of previously unbeaten Jing Aguan (6-1, 4 KOs) and heavy-handed Jayson Brillo (9-2-1, 8 KOs) won the vacant PBF light-flyweight belt with a first-round stoppage of Roslan Eco (11-4, 7 KOs).

In the undercard, Crisalito Beltran (7-0, 5 KOs) defeated Roger Ocum (4-1, 3 KOs) by unanimous decision, Jesarial Ancajas (4-0, 1 KO) stayed undefeated with a split decision victory over Paolo Fortun (3-1, 1 KO), Randy Palma (3-0, 3 KOs) stopped Japanese-Nigerian JJ Ologun (5-1, 4 KOs) in the sixth round, Ricky Cristobal (4-2, 1 KO) won by unanimous decision against Nico Salado (2-1-1, 1 KO), Mark Sabang (3-1-1, 2 KOs) ended Benjo Neri’s night in the fourth round, Jingle Labtic (2-1, 2 KOs) knocked out Rodrigo Virtudazo (0-2), Benjie Jabagat (2-0, 2 KOs) destroyed John Mark Hechanova (0-3) in two rounds, Ferl Buer (2-0, 1 KO) defeated Jurie Evangelista (0-1) by unanimous decision, Niño Cardoza (2-0-1, 2 KOs) settled to a technical draw with Herson Remoroza (2-1-1, 2 KOs), and Ken Danila (3-0, 3 KOs) demolished Jason But-ay (2-1, 1 KO) in a single round. / EKA