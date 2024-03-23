Into the blue: 5 freediving spots in Cebu

Capitancillo Islet, Bogo City

Located in the northern part of Cebu, Capitancillo offers an exhilarating marine adventure with depths reaching 40 to 50 meters. This dive spot displays vibrant corals that embellish the ocean floor, providing a picturesque setting for encounters with pelagic species, reef fish and even sharks. Divers can begin their exploration in shallow waters on the slope, gradually descending to the top of the wall, allowing them to customize their experience based on their skill level and comfort.

Safety Tips

Jeffrey understands that starting freediving can be both thrilling and a bit intimidating, but it’s never too late to start living the dream. Conquering fears and developing a love for the underwater world is key. Safety should always come first. Jeffrey recommends seeking training from professionals and enrolling in freediving schools to learn the ropes.

“For those just starting with an introduction to freediving, Lapu-Lapu offers numerous clinics, especially around Maribago. Once beginners have had their introduction, Marigondon in UMC, located conveniently for those residing in Cebu City, provides ideal conditions with perfect water depth and crystal-clear visibility,” said Jeffrey in a digital interview.

Additionally, locations like Moalboal offer great opportunities for beginners to further their skills, according to Jeffrey. Pacific Blue Freediving, led by Marion John Sumalinog, stands out as another excellent freediving school in Cebu. Marion John understands the diverse learning styles of individuals and emphasizes continuous practice as crucial for mastery.

At Pacific Blue Freediving, they offer free practice sessions, recognizing that becoming proficient in freediving is a journey that requires consistent effort over time. Pacific Blue Freediving also details the essential equipment for a successful freediving experience — masks for visibility, snorkels for breathing and relaxation, and fins for efficient underwater navigation.

Therapeutic Dive

Jeffrey describes diving as an awesome adventure that totally rocks your senses and leaves you feeling zen.

“At first, when you plunge into the water, you’ll feel a bit terrified because aside from the cold water, it’s pitch black all around. But once you reach the good spots, it feels different seeing other creatures, like colors dancing because there are so many different kinds of fish; it just makes me feel alive,” said Jeffrey.

Diving is a serene activity for Jeffrey, where the only sounds are the gentle hum of the underwater environment and the songs of marine life, reminiscent of sci-fi background music or the soothing sound of holding a shell close to your ear.

With freediving gaining popularity, Cebu has received great feedback for its diving sites. Much like Jeffrey, freedivers are always out and about for adventure, especially after the pandemic crisis. What’s important is to continue to have a healthy relationship with the ocean and ensure that the fun we have is meaningful at the end of the day.