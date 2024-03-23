Into the blue: 5 freediving spots in Cebu

March to June is considered one of the best months for diving, with calm seas, clear blue skies and generally good weather, making it the perfect time to witness marine life in all its splendor. For those seeking the hottest diving spots, Cebu is the place to be. Jeffrey Legara, a freediver from Moalboal, shared his top dive spots in Cebu.
Panagsama Beach, Moalboal (Sardine Run)
One of the most incredible sights in diving is the migration of sardines, moving in a massive cloud, seemingly in perfect harmony. Witnessing millions of these tiny fish putting on their mesmerizing display, blocking out the sunlight, creates a truly mystical dive experience.
Panagsama Beach, Moalboal (Mermaid Point)
The Mermaid Statue at Panagsama Beach is a popular attraction for divers nationwide. Positioned at a depth of around five to seven meters, it provides a dreamy backdrop for divers to explore and capture unforgettable photos. The presence of the mermaid statue adds an extra layer of intrigue, creating a dive that divers will remember for years to come. Moalboal is located in the southwestern part of Cebu.
Boljoon Marine Sanctuary
For those seeking a quieter marine adventure, Boljoon offers a serene alternative. This hidden gem boasts unspoiled waters and serves as another sanctuary for marine life. Colorful clownfish dart among the coral reefs, while the waters teem with a kaleidoscope of marine creatures. The abundant hard coral cover indicates a thriving and healthy environment. Whether one is a seasoned diver or a beginner looking to explore the depths for the first time, Boljoon provides the perfect setting for underwater exploration. It is located on the southeastern coast of Cebu.
Pescador Island, Moalboal
Pescador Island is Moalboal’s premier diving destination, home to a wide variety of marine species. The highlight of Pescador Island is Pescador’s Cathedral, a dive site shaped like a cave with depths ranging from five to 65 meters. Schools of fish, tunas and barracudas dart in and out of the shadows, and sunlight filters through the water, creating shimmering beams. Just a ten-minute, three-kilometer boat ride from Panagsama Beach, Pescador Island invites adventurers to explore its underwater wonders.
Capitancillo Islet, Bogo City
Located in the northern part of Cebu, Capitancillo offers an exhilarating marine adventure with depths reaching 40 to 50 meters. This dive spot displays vibrant corals that embellish the ocean floor, providing a picturesque setting for encounters with pelagic species, reef fish and even sharks. Divers can begin their exploration in shallow waters on the slope, gradually descending to the top of the wall, allowing them to customize their experience based on their skill level and comfort.
Safety Tips
Jeffrey understands that starting freediving can be both thrilling and a bit intimidating, but it’s never too late to start living the dream. Conquering fears and developing a love for the underwater world is key. Safety should always come first. Jeffrey recommends seeking training from professionals and enrolling in freediving schools to learn the ropes.
“For those just starting with an introduction to freediving, Lapu-Lapu offers numerous clinics, especially around Maribago. Once beginners have had their introduction, Marigondon in UMC, located conveniently for those residing in Cebu City, provides ideal conditions with perfect water depth and crystal-clear visibility,” said Jeffrey in a digital interview.
Additionally, locations like Moalboal offer great opportunities for beginners to further their skills, according to Jeffrey. Pacific Blue Freediving, led by Marion John Sumalinog, stands out as another excellent freediving school in Cebu. Marion John understands the diverse learning styles of individuals and emphasizes continuous practice as crucial for mastery.
At Pacific Blue Freediving, they offer free practice sessions, recognizing that becoming proficient in freediving is a journey that requires consistent effort over time. Pacific Blue Freediving also details the essential equipment for a successful freediving experience — masks for visibility, snorkels for breathing and relaxation, and fins for efficient underwater navigation.
Therapeutic Dive
Jeffrey describes diving as an awesome adventure that totally rocks your senses and leaves you feeling zen.
“At first, when you plunge into the water, you’ll feel a bit terrified because aside from the cold water, it’s pitch black all around. But once you reach the good spots, it feels different seeing other creatures, like colors dancing because there are so many different kinds of fish; it just makes me feel alive,” said Jeffrey.
Diving is a serene activity for Jeffrey, where the only sounds are the gentle hum of the underwater environment and the songs of marine life, reminiscent of sci-fi background music or the soothing sound of holding a shell close to your ear.
With freediving gaining popularity, Cebu has received great feedback for its diving sites. Much like Jeffrey, freedivers are always out and about for adventure, especially after the pandemic crisis. What’s important is to continue to have a healthy relationship with the ocean and ensure that the fun we have is meaningful at the end of the day.