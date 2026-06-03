Intoxicated man arrested for 'setting own house on fire'

A 41-YEAR-OLD man was arrested after he allegedly set his own house on fire late Monday night, June 1, 2026, in Purok Nangka 4, Panaghiusa, Barangay Panadtaran, San Fernando, Cebu.

The suspect, identified as alias Cito, was taken into police custody following the incident that occurred at 11:45 p.m. According to investigators from the San Fernando Municipal Police Station, a witness, Aurillo Bitoon, reported seeing Cito pour and ignite a flammable substance on the floor of his residence.

Police said the suspect fled the area after the fire broke out. Concerned residents immediately responded and used a fire extinguisher to prevent the blaze from spreading to the entire house and nearby structures.

Personnel from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in San Fernando estimated the damage caused by the fire at approximately P1,000.

Authorities said the quick response of residents prevented the incident from causing more extensive destruction. Despite the limited damage to the house, several neighboring households temporarily lost electricity after electrical wires were damaged by the fire.

During questioning, the suspect denied intentionally setting the house ablaze, claiming he could not remember what happened because he was heavily intoxicated.

He told authorities that he had come home after attending a wake and planned to cook a meal, only to discover that the house was already on fire.

Police, however, proceeded with his arrest based on witness accounts and evidence gathered during the investigation.

Authorities are preparing the necessary charges against Cito, who may face an arson case as further investigation continues. (AYB)