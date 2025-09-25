Intro to DJing quick course returns for Batch 2

Following the success of its first run, MIXROOM: Intro to DJing Quick Course is back for Batch 2 this Oct. 11, 2025, 1-6 p.m. at Room Eleven Studios, Mango Square Mall, Cebu City.

Designed for absolute beginners, MIXROOM offers a fun and accessible way to explore the art of DJing. Facilitated by seasoned DJ Patrick Rizarri, this one-day workshop puts the spotlight on hands-on learning, giving participants the chance to work directly with professional DJ equipment.

What makes MIXROOM different is its hands-on approach. Instead of long lectures, students dive straight into practicing on professional DJ equipment. The course is built for beginners, breaking down complex concepts into simple steps. And with its welcoming spirit, it’s open to all ages — from Gen Z music lovers to Gen X dreamers ready to explore the decks.

This initiative is a joint effort of Room Eleven Studios and 22 Tango Music Group, both dedicated to creating unique learning environments in music and the recording arts.

Slots are limited, so early registration is encouraged. / PR